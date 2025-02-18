Former New York Yankees, New York Mets Standout Inks Deal With Boston Red Sox
A very familiar face to the New York Yankees and their crosstown rival has landed a deal with their most hated rival.
As first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, former Yankees and New York Mets right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino has signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox, an agreement which includes an invitation to camp and thus a chance to push for a spot on the major league roster.
Ottavino first arrived to New York prior to the 2019 season on a lucrative three-year deal worth $27 million and had the best season of his career his first year with the team. In the 2019 campaign, the righty posted a 1.90 ERA over 73 appearances with 88 strikeouts in 66.1 innings, but in the shortened 2020 season he struggled immensely.
In 24 appearances in 2020, Ottavino pitched to a 5.89 ERA with a 1.582 WHIP, ironically being traded to the Red Sox prior after the year.
After an improved season for Boston in 2021, he wound up signing a one-year deal with the Mets where he put up similar numbers to his stellar 2019 year with the Yankees, eventually re-signing in Queens on a two-year deal.
Over the last two seasons for the Mets, Ottavino has made 126 appearances with a 3.75 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 117.2 innings pitched, far from the dominant presence he's been at the peak of his career but certainly far from a liability as well.
For a Red Sox bullpen which still looks incredibly thin on paper, bringing in someone like Ottavino - even at the age of 39 - could go a long way towards getting things fixed in that area.