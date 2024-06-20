Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Reveal Jasson Dominguez Injury Diagnosis With Timeline Unclear

The New York Yankees have revealed top prospect outfielder Jasson Dominguez's injury diagnosis. However, the 21-year-old's timeline to return to action is unclear.

Pat Ragazzo

Sep 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Yankees delivered some additional injury news that got lost in the shuffle after team captain Aaron Judge's hit by pitch scare on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone informed reporters that top prospect outfielder Jasson Dominguez has a moderate oblique strain. There is no timetable for his return at the moment, so the promising young slugger is out indefinitely.

Typically, an oblique strain can take up to 6-8 weeks to recover from, depending on the severity. Since Boone called the injury a "moderate strain," it is possible that Dominguez will be out for at least the next month or more.

This is a tough break for Dominguez, who came back from Tommy John surgery this season and was raking in the minor leagues. In 23 games between three levels of the minors, Dominguez was slashing .356/.404/.609 with a 1.013 OPS, six home runs and 13 RBIs. And in nine games at Triple-A Scranton, the lefty swinger was hitting .389/.405/.639 with a 1.044 OPS and two homers.

As impressive as Dominguez has been, there was no room for him at the major league level this season with Judge, Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham (backup center fielder) occupying the Yankees' outfield.

However, the Yankees recently avoided two injury scares with Judge and Soto. If a starting outfielder were to get hurt and be forced to miss time, Dominguez would have likely been called-up to play on a daily basis; but now that is no longer an option.

The Yankees do have top prospect outfielder Spencer Jones at Double-A Somerset, but he still needs more time to develop in the minors. Jones, 23, is having a down campaign in Double-A, as he is only slashing .242/.328/.384 with a .712 OPS, six homers and 32 RBIs in 53 games.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News