Yankees' Aaron Judge Did Not Hold Back About Orioles After Concerning Hit by Pitch
Tell us how you really feel.
New York Yankees captain and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge evaded a major injury disaster on Tuesday night after Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher Albert Suarez struck him on the left hand with a 94 mph fastball.
Judge, whose X-Rays and CT scans all came back negative, spoke to reporters after the game and shared his candid reaction in the wake of what transpired between him and Suarez.
"(I) Was definitely pissed. There were a couple balls up-and-in. But it's part of it. (The Orioles) like to throw in," Judge said.
As displeased as Judge was with the Orioles' pitching strategy; they later plunked second baseman Gleyber Torres on the hand as well, the 32-year-old was admittedly relieved that he dodged a bullet after his hit by pitch scare.
Judge, and co-AL MVP favorite Juan Soto, are both having monstrous seasons for the Yankees. Judge leads the league in several major statistical categories and is on-pace to hit 58 home runs, as he already has 26 through 74 games.
The rivalry between the Yankees and Orioles is certainly heating up as the two teams will likely be duking it out for the AL East crown the rest of the way in 2024. After Tuesday's 4-2 win, the Yankees hold a 2.5 game lead over Baltimore in the division.
Taking Game 1 was crucial, as the Bronx Bombers are set to get reigning AL Cy Young Award winning ace Gerrit Cole back from the IL on Wednesday night. Cole is scheduled to make his regular season debut against the Orioles after being sidelined since Spring Training due to an elbow injury.