Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees' Aaron Judge Did Not Hold Back About Orioles After Concerning Hit by Pitch

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge spoke candidly about his reaction towards the Orioles following a scary hit by pitch on Tuesday.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 18, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks first base after being hit by a pitch during the third inning by Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Albert Suarez (49) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 18, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks first base after being hit by a pitch during the third inning by Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Albert Suarez (49) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Tell us how you really feel.

New York Yankees captain and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge evaded a major injury disaster on Tuesday night after Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher Albert Suarez struck him on the left hand with a 94 mph fastball.

Judge, whose X-Rays and CT scans all came back negative, spoke to reporters after the game and shared his candid reaction in the wake of what transpired between him and Suarez.

"(I) Was definitely pissed. There were a couple balls up-and-in. But it's part of it. (The Orioles) like to throw in," Judge said.

As displeased as Judge was with the Orioles' pitching strategy; they later plunked second baseman Gleyber Torres on the hand as well, the 32-year-old was admittedly relieved that he dodged a bullet after his hit by pitch scare.

Judge, and co-AL MVP favorite Juan Soto, are both having monstrous seasons for the Yankees. Judge leads the league in several major statistical categories and is on-pace to hit 58 home runs, as he already has 26 through 74 games.

The rivalry between the Yankees and Orioles is certainly heating up as the two teams will likely be duking it out for the AL East crown the rest of the way in 2024. After Tuesday's 4-2 win, the Yankees hold a 2.5 game lead over Baltimore in the division.

Taking Game 1 was crucial, as the Bronx Bombers are set to get reigning AL Cy Young Award winning ace Gerrit Cole back from the IL on Wednesday night. Cole is scheduled to make his regular season debut against the Orioles after being sidelined since Spring Training due to an elbow injury.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News