Yankees' Rookie Continuing to Solidify Starting Job With Historic Performance
Have a day young man.
New York Yankees top prospect rookie Ben Rice is acing his audition for the team's first base job.
In Saturday's 14-4 blowout win over the AL East rival Boston Red Sox, Rice, the team's new leadoff hitter, smacked three home runs into the short porch in right field becoming the first Yankee rookie to accomplish this feat.
His latest impressive performance was his first career multi-homer game in the big-leagues, and his first ever three homer game in the majors. As a result, Rice had his first curtain call at Yankee Stadium as well.
According to the FOX Sports broadcast, Rice is just the fourth major league player since 1920 to hit three homers and drive in seven RBI out of the leadoff spot in a game. And as statistical guru Sarah Langs of MLB.com revealed on X, Rice joined Andrew McCutcheon (2009) and Mike Yastrzemski (2019) as the third rookie in baseball history with a three-homer game from the leadoff spot.
With veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo out for at least another month or possibly more with an arm fracture, Rice has stepped up since the Yankees gave him the call on June 18 to make his big-league debut. In 17 games, the 25-year-old lefty swinger is slashing .294/.383/.588 with a .971 OPS, four long balls and 12 RBIs.
Rice is a natural catcher, but has been solid at first base for the Yankees. And his bat is now on fire, as he has hit .360 with a 1.408 OPS, four homers and 11 RBIs in his last seven games. The Yankees' struggling offense has desperately needed this type of production in their lineup beyond superstar outfield duo Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
With 24 days to go until the July 30 trade deadline, Rice is making GM Brian Cashman's job a little easier by solidifying his standing as the Yankees' starting first baseman in 2024 and potentially beyond.