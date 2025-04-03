Yankees Rookie Looks Like Future Star Based on Impressive Early Numbers
Between their controversial torpedo bats, record-setting power and Aaron Judge's insane production, the New York Yankees have dominated the first weekend of the MLB season.
However, one Yankees storyline that hasn't been getting as much attention is Jasson Dominguez's strong start and his contributions to the team's historic offense.
The rookie outfielder has flown under the radar somewhat, alternating good games with bad games. He was a clear bright spot during Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, however, going 2-for-3 with two runs and his first home run of the season.
In four games this year, Dominguez is batting .273/.429/.545 with one homer, three runs and more walks (three) than strikeouts (two).
Not bad for a 22-year-old who just made his first Opening Day roster.
New York's top prospect (per MLB Pipeline) has picked up where he left off in spring training.
In 20 games, he batted .258/.292/.452 with three homers, 12 RBI and five stolen bases. His aggressive approach (3:18 BB/K ratio) was a bit concerning, but he may have been pressing to make the team.
Regardless, Dominguez has looked impressive thus far in 2025. He also showed promise during his brief call-ups in 2023 and 2024, flashing elite power, speed and plate discipline -- especially for a player in his early 20s.
With 30 MLB games under his belt, Dominguez has played roughly a full month in the Major Leagues. The early returns have been encouraging, as he's slashed .214/.325/.449 with seven homers, 12 RBI, six steals and 16 walks.
It's still early in the season and his career, but he appears to have all the tools to be a major star since he can do almost anything on a baseball field and he keeps getting better.
Like all players his age, Dominguez is a bit raw and still has room to grow.
Making more consistent contact is a must, and his defense could use some work.
With all of their injuries and free-agent departures, the Yankees are counting on him to step up this year to help anchor their lineup. He'll likely hit some bumps during his first full season and will need to make some adjustments, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him win AL Rookie of the Year or even make the All-Star team.
His future looked bright coming into the season, and it's only getting brighter.