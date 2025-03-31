Is Yankees Superstar Headed for Best Season Yet After Sensational Start?
With the New York Yankees off to a historic start in the power department, it's not surprising to see Aaron Judge leading the way.
The Yankees tied an MLB record with 15 home runs over their first three games of the season during their dominant sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers at home over the weekend.
Judge hit four of them, tying Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez for most in MLB through Sunday's games.
The towering outfielder is off to a blazing start, even by his lofty standards.
In addition to the four homers, he leads MLB in runs (eight), RBI (11), slugging (1.818), OPS (2.461) and total bases (20) entering play on Monday.
He also leads the Major Leagues in FanGraphs WAR with 0.8, notching nearly a full win above replacement in just three games.
Even more impressively, the 32-year-old slugger has accomplished all that without using New York's new "torpedo bats," which appear to be helping many of his smaller teammates.
While Judge's first three games have been extraordinary, what can he accomplish over the next 159?
After winning the season's first AL Player of the Week award, he's already building a strong case for his third AL MVP Award.
Only 12 players have won at least three MVP's in MLB history, and only 14 men have won back-to-back trophies. That would put Judge in some pretty exclusive company and likely clinch his Hall of Fame plaque.
The reigning AL MVP is also setting himself up for a fourth 50-homer campaign, which would tie Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa for the most in MLB history.
It's also worth noting that Judge is off to one of the best starts of his career.
He didn't hit his fourth long ball until his 12th game of 2017 (52 homers), his 17th game of 2022 (62 homers) and his 25th game of last year (58 homers).
If the six-time All-Star continues his torrid pace, he could be headed for another 50 or 60-homer season. At this point, a 70-homer year isn't out of the question.
If anyone's capable of breaking Bonds' single-season mark of 73, it's Judge.
Despite losing Juan Soto's valuable lineup support and being another year older, Judge is playing better than ever.
The Yankees may be banged up, but their incredible captain is capable of carrying them back to the World Series if he keeps this up.
Judge will cool off eventually, but if he stays healthy and locked in, this might be just the start of a truly special season for him.