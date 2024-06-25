Yankees Seen As 'Top Match' To Acquire Rising Star In Major Deadline Deal
There are going to be plenty of rumors over the next five weeks.
This is the time during the Major League Baseball season when things start to heat up. The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will pass on July 30th and clubs are starting to figure out what their plans will be.
For some teams -- like the New York Yankees -- it will be obvious. The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season and certainly will be buyers. New York's most likely options to upgrade this summer are the bullpen as well as the corner infield.
New York has plenty of money and a strong farm system and likely could get any deal it wants. The Yankees will be busy and ESPN's Jeff Passan called New York the "best match" for Miami Marlins star reliever Tanner Scott.
"Best match: Tanner Scott," Passan said. "This might not be what Yankees fans want to hear, but the headliner moves just don't make a ton of sense. A trade for (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) would be fun. Same with one that sends Pete Alonso across the Triborough Bridge. Likewise acquiring uber-reliever Mason Miller from Oakland. All are long shots for different reasons. Guerrero has said publicly he never wants to play for the Yankees, and Toronto loathes the notion of seeing him in division games for another year. Alonso going crosstown -- even months before he hits free agency -- would require an overpriced return to mitigate the grief of actively choosing to send a franchise icon to an in-town rival. And the acquisition cost for Miller is astronomical...
"(Scott) could be a dominant left-handed reliever for a team without one, and while his walks this season are alarming, the Marlins' 29-year-old closer has worked around them to the tune of a 1.64 ERA."
New York has been linked to Scott before and he certainly could give the Yankees another dynamic left-handed bullpen arm.
