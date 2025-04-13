Yankees Share Positive Update on Most Recent Starting Pitcher To Hit Injury List
The injury bug has bitten the New York Yankees hard this year, especially on the pitching staff.
They came into the regular season down multiple key contributors, with ace Gerrit Cole undergoing Tommy John surgery, Clarke Schmidt dealing with rotator cuff tendinitis and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil dealing with a bad lat strain.
Without them in the mix, the team has received next to nothing in terms of production from their rotation, which was supposed to be a strength of the team heading into the campaign.
To make matters worse, one of the veterans whom they were counting on, Marcus Stroman, found himself on the injured list this weekend.
After getting rocked in his start against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, the team decided to place him on the injured list with a knee issue.
On Sunday morning, manager Aaron Boone provided an update on the ailing veteran, which was mostly positive.
As shared by Greg Joyce of New York Post Sports, Stroman received a cortisone shot in his knee on Saturday to help cut down on the swelling. His tests results also came back okay, as swelling is all that he is dealing with currently.
While the team may be hoping that he isn’t down for long, the fan base very likely doesn’t feel the same way, given how poorly he has performed thus far in 2025.
After making waves early in spring training with his comments about being a starting pitcher and not wanting to work out of the bullpen, he has not endeared himself to the fans with how much he has struggled.
Through three starts, Stroman has an 11.57 ERA across 9.1 innings. He has walked seven batters to go along with seven strikeouts, surrendering 12 hits and giving up 12 earned runs.