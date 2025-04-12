Yankees Place Struggling Starting Pitcher on 15-Day Injured List
The New York Yankees are dealing with injuries to a few of their starting pitchers.
Gerrit Cole has already been shut down for the season, and Clarke Schmidt was not able to start the year healthy, either. The good news is Schmidt is set to return to the rotation sometime next week.
The other pitcher dealing with an injury is Marcus Stroman.
It has already been reported that Stroman was dealing with some knee discomfort after his disastrous outing against the San Francisco Giants Friday night.
However, the injury seems to be a little bit more severe than originally thought.
Per the Yankees official X account, the right-handed pitcher has been placed on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation.
This news could explain some of the struggles Stroman has endured to begin this season.
In three games started, he has yet to finish five full innings. The Duke product has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his starts, and his command has been uncharacteristically bad.
His spot in the rotation is now open, but it will be filled by the returning Schmidt next week.
Replacing Stroman on the active roster is Allan Winans.
Winans made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2023. All of his appearances in the big leagues have been starts.
With the Yankees, however, the 29-year-old will most likely be used as a relief pitcher. His one outing in Triple-A came out of the bullpen and he threw 2.2 innings while allowing no earned runs.
New York is hoping to right the ship Saturday as they host the Giants once again at Yankee Stadium.