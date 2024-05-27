Yankees Showing Interest In Signing Phenom; Could Join Major Sweepstakes
The New York Yankees missed out on one of the top free agents this past offseason and it sounds like it will enter another major sweepstakes next offseason.
New York showed heavy interest in former Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto but missed out as he eventually signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being posted. Rumors of Yamamoto's preferences swirled throughout the 2023 season.
Yamamoto was one of the most intriguing free agents in recent memory and a handful of teams entered a bidding war in an attempt to land his services. A similar situation could break out next offseason as Chiba Lotte Marines ace Rōki Sasaki possibly will be posted.
Sasaki has been said to be even better than Yamamoto and is just 22 years old so there's sure to be a handful of teams to attempt to bring him in. New York missed out on Yamamoto but it sounds like it's going to enter another bidding war next offseason and already has started scouting Sasaki, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds.
"If Sasaki were to be posted this winter, he would join a 2024-25 free agent class that figures to be exceptionally deep in starting pitching talent with Walker Buehler, Max Fried, and Corbin Burnes among the front-of-the-rotation talents expected to be available," Deeds said. "Previously reported rumblings among executives seem to indicate that the general expectation within the game is that Sasaki is most likely to sign with the Dodgers, though that appears to be nothing more than speculation at this point.
"After all, teams would enjoy a much more even financial playing field in bidding for his services this winter than one would typically associate with a free agent of his caliber thanks to the aforementioned spending restrictions regarding players posted before the age of 25. The Dodgers are joined by the Yankees, (New York Mets), (St. Louis Cardinals), and (Texas Rangers) among teams that have reportedly already begun to scout Sasaki’s NPB starts this season."
It's unclear right now if Sasaki will be posted this year, but it seems like a real possibility. Don't be surprised if New York is heavily involved in his sweepstakes if that ends up being the case.
More MLB: Yankees 'Could Target' Breakout Pitcher This Summer In Deadline Deal