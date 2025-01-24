Yankees Sign Highly Regarded International Prospect
Since the international signing period opened on Jan. 15, all but three of MLB Pipeline’s Top 50 prospects for this year’s class had agreed to terms with clubs, with none of those signings involving the New York Yankees. But that changed Friday when they signed one of the remaining top players.
As reported by Francys Romero, the Yankees have officially put pen to paper with 16-year-old Dominican shortstop Manny Cedeño, the No. 11 prospect in the 2025 international class. The potential five-tool player received a $2.5 million signing bonus.
Cedeño, a 5-foot-11 right-handed hitter from San Pedro de Macorís, hails from a city affectionately known as “The Cradle of Shortstops” for its tradition of producing infielders with standout defensive skills and the ability to hit for power. It is the same city where the Yankees signed eight-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner Robinson Canó as an amateur free agent in 2001.
Ranked as the top player from San Pedro de Macorís in his international class, Cedeño is also the second-youngest player on MLB Pipeline’s Top 50 prospect list. On the 20-80 scale, his tools are notably consistent: scouts grade his power, arm, and speed at 50, while his hit tool and fielding ability earn a 55.
“Scouts well-versed in what helps players stick at the six speak to the softness in which he receives the ball and how he uses his feet to put himself in position to make a variety of plays,” MLB Pipeline’s scouting report reads. “A high-floor player, Cedeño boasts all the raw tools that clubs seek in a shortstop.”
Offensively, Ben Badler of Baseball America described Cedeño’s swing as short and quick to the ball, showcasing the bat speed and hand-eye coordination necessary to put the ball in play at a high rate. “It’s a line-drive approach and the ball carries well off his bat for a player with his medium frame,” he wrote.
In recent years, the Yankees have signed top international prospects such as outfielder Brando Mayea (ranked No. 9 in 2023), shortstop Roderick Arias (No. 1 in 2022), and outfielder Jasson Domínguez (No. 1 in 2019). Domínguez finished 2024 as the Yankees’ lone representative on MLB’s Top 100 list at No. 14 and is expected to become an everyday starter in the Bronx this season.
Cedeño is the only player from the 2025 Top 50 tied to the Yankees so far, but the class also includes outfielders Ruben and Isaias Castillo (no relation), outfielder Edison Charles, and infielder Carlos Bello. Ruben Castillo also officially signed on Friday with the Yankees.