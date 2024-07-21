Yankees Sign Left-Hander to Fortify Rotation Depth
The New York Yankees have added another arm.
Left-hander Thomas Pannone has signed with the Bronx Bombers on a minor league deal, and will be assigned to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The 30-year-old had been released by the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, and was subsequently acquired by the Yankees on Friday.
In 19 starts and 90.2 innings with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, Pannone has a 4.37 ERA and 1.47 WHIP, with 87 strikeouts against 32 walks. Although the ERA looks unimpressive, that mark is actually better than the International League average and the 12th best among its qualifying pitchers; the 20-team Triple-A level league has a staggering 4.90 ERA.
Pannone's major league numbers aren't particularly sharp, as he has a 5.46 ERA in 50 games (13 starts) and 118.2 innings. However, he'd be pitching in a less hitter-friendly environment if he gets called up, as the average ERA in MLB is 4.06 as of July 20.
The Yankees are dealing with injuries to four different pitchers at varying levels. The emerging Clarke Schmidt has been on the injured list since May 30 with a right lat strain, and has just thrown his first bullpen session on Saturday. Cody Poteet has also been sidelined since June 18 with a right tricep strain, and he hasn't started throwing yet. In the minors, J.T. Brubaker was shut down from his rehab assignment with an oblique strain, and highly regarded prospect Clayton Beeter could be out for the season with a right shoulder injury. Because of all these wounded arms, it makes sense for the Bronx Bombers to reinforce their depth, especially if another one of their starters goes down.
Pannone isn't a player who will move the needle for the Yankees, but with the current state of the organization's pitching, he'll have to do for the time being.