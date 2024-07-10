Yankees' Top Prospect, Potential Trade Chip in Danger of Missing Remainder of Season
The New York Yankees' farm system has been banged up all year.
Now, one of their top pitching prospects is in jeopardy of missing the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.
General manager Brian Cashman met with reporters in Tampa on Tuesday and shared a bleak update on minor league starting pitcher Clayton Beeter, who is scheduled to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in the near future to determine next steps on his right shoulder issue. According to Cashman, Beeter could potentially be out for the year.
Beeter is the Yankees' no. 13 ranked prospect. The team acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in exchange for disappointing outfielder Joey Gallo.
Beeter has shown promise since joining the Yankees' organization, and even made the Opening Day roster this year as a reliever. The 25-year-old tossed one scoreless inning out of the bullpen in the club's first series of the season against the Houston Astros before being optioned shortly thereafter.
In seven starts with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in 2024, the righty posted an impressive 3-1 record, 2.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 32 innings. However, Beeter has not pitched since May 15 as a result of his shoulder injury, which could now keep him out for the rest of the campaign.
Beeter could potentially be a trade chip for the Yankees at the July 30 deadline, but any shoulder ailment is always concerning for a pitcher.
New York's best pitching prospect, Chase Hampton, has also been riddled by injuries this year. But he recently began a rehab assignment and has given up one run in 3.1 innings in rookie ball, as the Yankees ease him back into action after missing the entire minor league season to this date.
Both Beeter and Hampton seemingly have high-ceilings, but their trade value likely isn't high at the moment due to their injury woes this season.