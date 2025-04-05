Yankees Skipper Calls Aaron Judge a 'No-Brainer' Hall of Famer
Aaron Judge keeps adding his name to the New York Yankees record books, and with that comes making history across Major League Baseball, as well.
He hit his sixth home run of the year on Friday, becoming the only player in MLB history to have six blasts and 17 RBI through his team's first seven games of a season. That long ball also was the 321st he's hit across his 1,000 Major League games, the most out of anyone by the time they've reached that threshold.
Those feats are just the latest in the storied career of the superstar slugger, and his manager Aaron Boone is already talking about putting him in the Hall of Fame.
"I mean, I think it's a no-brainer," he said, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.
In typical Judge fashion, he downplayed those comments, and himself, by stating he's "got a lot of work to do" and that his Cooperstown candidacy is a conversation that can be had "in a couple of years."
However, no matter how much he might not want to talk about it, there's no denying that Boone is correct when it comes to Judge being a currently-playing Hall of Famer.
In addition to the record-setting numbers he continues to put up, he already has two AL MVPs to his name and is the frontrunner for a third this season. That is paired with the AL Rookie of the Year Award he won in 2017 to go along with six All-Star selections and four Silver Sluggers.
Not to mention he already has three seasons where he's hit 50-plus home runs, putting him behind Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Babe Ruth who have done that four times.
With the pace he's on right now, Judge could join that trio.
Per Kuty, Judge already has a "JAWS" figure -- the Jaffe WAR Score system -- of 52.5, which is ahead of the legendary Ichiro Suzuki who was just voted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot.
What Judge's numbers are going to look like when he's done playing is anyone's guess.
Turning 33 later this month, he still has plenty of good seasons in front of him, especially when he eventually transitions into being a primary designated hitter instead of playing in the outfield.
It's rare to talk about current players when it comes to sports immortality, but there's no doubt that Judge has earned that right.
What he's done during his career is special.
And with it not being close to over, he'll only further cement his legacy as one of this generation's best players of all time.