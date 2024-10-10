Yankees' Slugger Breaks Out of Slump to Secure Crucial Game 3 Victory
It wasn’t Juan Soto or Aaron Judge, but one New York Yankees slugger had a huge game when the team needed it the most.
On Wednesday night, Giancarlo Stanton broke out of his slump in a major way and propelled the Yankees to a victory in Game 3 of the ALDS. His towering home run in the top of the eighth inning off of Kansas City Royals’ reliever Kris Bubic gave the Yankees the lead for good; the home run measured 417 feet with an exit velocity of 112.9 MPH to one of the deepest parts of Kauffman Stadium.
It was Stanton’s first home run of the postseason and his first long ball since September 26 against the Baltimore Orioles. The eventual game-winning blast also capped off a three-hit game for the Yankees' DH; he previously opened the scoring with an RBI double that plated Juan Soto in the top of the fourth inning, and added a single in the top of the sixth inning.
To everyone's surprise, Stanton added a stolen base to his ledger after a successful theft of second base in the sixth inning. It was Stanton’s first stolen base since August 3, 2020, and felt extra sweet after enduring criticism for his lack of speed on the basepaths; Stanton, 34, has been advised by the Yankees training staff to not run at 100% speed in order to avoid potential injuries.
Before Game 3, Stanton was just 1-for-8 in the playoffs with two strikeouts. The Yankees needed one of their big bats to get going on Wednesday night; team captain Aaron Judge continued his postseason struggles going 0-for-4 with a walk. For the series, Judge is just 1-for-11 with five strikeouts, but New York still has a 2-1 series advantage.
With the win, the Yankees have the opportunity to punch their ticket to the ALCS with another victory on Thursday. New York will turn to their ace, Gerrit Cole, who would love to get some run support from the Yankees’ biggest bats.