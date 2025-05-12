Yankees Star Aaron Judge Has Made Major MLB History With Eye on Barry Bonds Record
What New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has been able to accomplish through the first 40 games of the 2025 MLB regular season has been astonishing.
He has made history on several occasions this year already, buoyed by his insane start to the season.
In MLB history, no American League player had ever collected at least 50 hits, reached base at least 70 times or recorded at least 85 bases before May.
Judge accomplished all three of those feats, which helped him make more history.
Since the designated hitter was created in 1973, there had never been a player who led the Triple Crown categories -- batting average, home runs and RBI -- entering May.
That fact is no more since Judge led the AL with a .427 batting average, was tied for the lead with 10 home runs and had 32 RBI.
His dominance at the plate has been on full display based on just how much he is carrying the team’s offense.
The Yankees are near the top in virtually every statistical category in baseball, but if Judge’s numbers are removed, New York is much closer to the middle of the pack, which exemplifies just how good he has been.
What History Is Aaron Judge Going To Make Next?
Through 40 games, he has a .409/.494/.779 slash line with 14 home runs; all four stats are the best in the MLB.
That comes out to a wRC+ of 254, which puts him on pace to break a record Barry Bonds has held since 2002 when he had a wRC+ of 244.
He has picked up right where he left off in 2024, overcoming a dreadful April to win his second AL MVP award in three years.
That has led to Judge producing a historic 162-game stretch, as shared by Greg Harvey of Stats Perform and OptaSTATS.
Over his last 162 regular season games, the star slugger has 65 home runs, 163 RBI and one error made in the field.
No player in MLB history has reached those plateaus over that amount of games.
Judge is in a world of his own right now, with baseball fans having the pleasure of witnessing one of the greatest hitters the world has ever seen.