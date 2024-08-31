Yankees' Star First Baseman 'Likely' to Be Activated Sunday
The New York Yankees are about to get their veteran first baseman back.
Shortly after Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, YES Network reporter Meredith Marakovits tweeted that Anthony Rizzo is likely to be activated on Sunday; Yankees manager Aaron Boone was her source.
Rizzo's activation of the injured list coincides with rosters expanding across the majors; the 35-year-old has not played since June 16 in Boston, a game that saw him fracture his right forearm when colliding with first baseman Dominic Smith.
Even before his injury, Rizzo was struggling immensely both at the plate and in the field. Offensively, he has a meager .223/.289/.341 slash line with 15 extra-base hits (including eight home runs), 28 RBI, and an 80 wRC+; defensively, he had three fielding errors and -2 defensive runs saved, as well as being worth -1 fielding runs above average. This all culminates in -0.5 fWAR, which would be his worst since 2011.
Regardless of these circumstances, Rizzo is still a proven player that has enjoyed past success as a Yankee; his powerful left-handed swing (something that Rice shares) makes him a very threatening batter in Yankee Stadium. In his rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots, the 14-year veteran had two hits and two walks in 13 plate appearances, including a home run.
Additionally, rookie first baseman Ben Rice has struggled greatly after a three-homer game on July 6; although he showed upside that could make him the first baseman of the future, the Yankees will roll with Rizzo as the starter for the rest of the season, as Rice was sent down to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
The Yankees will begin the final month of the season in first place in the AL East; the return of Rizzo should be one of several moves the Bronx Bombers make as they expand their roster for the homestretch.