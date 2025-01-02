Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Gives 6-Word Verdict on Aaron Judge
On December 21, it was announced that the New York Yankees had signed 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal.
Given that two of the most compelling questions for the Yankees' offseason were who was going to play first base for them and who could help replace what New York would lose by Juan Soto signing with the Mets, the Yankees bringing Goldschmidt (who spent the past six seasons of his MLB tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals) on board provided some clarity.
Goldschmidt's virtual introductory press conference occurred on January 2. At one point, he was asked his opinion about his new teammate and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge.
"You know, I don't know him extremely well, it's not like we've played together. But I got the opportunity to meet him and stay in touch with him, and I know it was written how we got together a few years ago and hit," Goldschmidt said, per an X post from SNY. "That's something I've always tried to do, find great hitters or great players and coaches, and just try to seek them out and try to learn from them.
"So that was great. A few years ago, him and I were able to meet up for a day, have lunch, hit together," Goldschmidt continued. "A few other guys were there, LeMahieu was there, so that was great. And then we've just stayed in touch. He's one of the best hitters in the world, maybe the best hitter. And as a right-handed power hitter, a guy that I'm very very excited to play with and get to see him work every day.
"He's just one of the best," Goldschmidt concluded.
Those last six words Goldschmidt had to say about Judge will have Yankees fans eager for the 2025 season to finally arrive.