Yankees Starter Will Warren Finally Becoming Positive Contributor
It has been a solid start to the season for the New York Yankees who remain in first place in the American League East approaching the middle of May.
Despite batting with a lot of injuries this year, the Yankees have been able to overcome missing key players and find ways to win.
For New York, their offense has been outstanding in 2025, led by the reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. The star slugger of New York is off to an incredible start and has helped propel the team to success.
However, while the offense has been excellent, it has been the starting rotation that has been dissected for their performances.
So far, Max Fried has been worth every dollar that the Yankees gave him this offseason. The southpaw has taken his game to another level and is going to be in the conversation for the AL Cy Young award.
In addition to Fried pitching well, so too has Carlos Rodon. The other southpaw on the staff has been doing very well and has emerged as the number two starter for New York.
However, while the top of the rotation has done well, the Yankees still need some help from the back end.
This has arguably been the biggest weakness of the team so far, but one pitcher is finally starting to emerge as a solid contributor.
It wasn’t an ideal start to the campaign for right-hander Will Warren, but the 25-year-old is starting to turn things around.
In May, he has totaled a 1-1 record and 3.00 ERA, which is a significant improvement from April. The right-hander didn’t record a quality start in the first month, and totaled a poor ERA of 5.63. Pitching deep into games has been a major issue, but recording his first quality start of the season in May also resulted in his first time pitching six innings this year.
One area that Warren has seen an increase in from month-to-month has been in the strikeout department. After striking out 9.8 batters per nine innings in April, that number has increased to 11.3 batters per nine innings in May.
Making hitters swing and miss has been a strength of Warren's and is one of the reasons why the Yankees believe in his abilities.
Now, while the improvement is good to see, the sample size is still small. New York could certainly use Warren to continue to establish himself in the Majors and become a piece of the rotation for years to come.