How Have the Yankees Most Notable Offseason Acquisitions Graded Out This Season?
The New York Yankees are off to a great start to the season with the team currently residing in first place in the American League East.
Despite the success of the Yankees so far this year, the campaign could easily have looked much different.
New York has had to overcome losing one of the best players in baseball in free agency over the winter. This was followed up by a plethora of injuries to their starting rotation that left the unit decimated.
However, the depth of the organization has risen to the occasion with some of the stars for the Yankees performing well. Even though it might not have ben a perfect offseason for New York, the team is performing well.
Here are the grades for the most notable offseason additions for the Yankees so far this season.
Paul Goldschmidt (A+)
If not for Aaron Judge having an amazing campaign, Paul Goldschmidt would be receiving a lot more attention for his excellent start to the year. At 37 years old, the former National League MVP has seemingly found the fountain of youth after a bit of a down year in 2024 with the St. Louis Cardinals.
First base was a troublesome position for the Yankees offensively the last couple of years, but it has been the veteran slugger who has come in and played amazing to begin the campaign.
Cody Bellinger (D)
With a need for an outfielder after Soto left, Bellinger, as a former NL MVP, made a lot of sense for the Yankees. With a great left-handed swing, he figured to be a perfect fit in Yankee Stadium.
Unfortunately, he has started the year slow at the plate, and perhaps the back issue bothered him a bit more than he led on to begin the season.
Despite his struggles, the team has been electric offensively, and with him showing some signs of bursting out of his slump, the unit might get even better.
Devin Williams (D-)
One of the most exciting moves this winter for the Yankees was the trade with the Milwaukee Brewers to acquire Devin Williams. When healthy, Williams has been one of the best closers in baseball.
When New York has been at it’s best, it’s when they have an elite closer finishing off games. Unfortunately, the former All-Star has struggled immensely this campaign and has since be removed from the closer role for Luke Weaver.
While there is reason to believe he will turn it around, his performance has been a massive disappointment thus far.
Max Fried (A+)
When the Yankees signed Max Fried the plan was for him to be the number two in the rotation behind Gerrit Cole, creating a dynamic one-two punch at the top of the rotation.
However, with Cole out for the year, it has been Fried who has take over and had an amazing season.
Now, the southpaw has emerged as one of the best pitchers in the league and will be in the conversation with Tarik Skubal in the coming months for the AL Cy Young award.