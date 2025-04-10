Yankees Starting Rotation Has Not Proved Doubters Wrong This Season
Coming into the season, the starting rotation was one of the most concerning things for the New York Yankees.
This spring, the Yankees suffered multiple injuries to key members of the rotation, causing a lot of concern.
Gerrit Cole suffered an elbow injury, resulting in him needing Tommy John surgery, ending his year before it even began.
The reigning American League Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, suffered a strained lat, and will be out until the summer.
Fortunately, the balky back that caused Clarke Schmidt to miss some time isn’t nearly as serious as the other two, and he should be back soon.
Filling in for those three in the rotation are Marcus Stroman, Will Warren, and Carlos Carrasco.
So far, Stroman has totaled an ERA of 7.27, Carrasco has an ERA of 7.71, and Warren has a 6.00 ERA.
These three have not been able to step up so far with the opportunity presented to them, and it will be interesting to see which will be replaced when Schmidt returns.
More than likely, it will be the veteran right-hander Carrasco who becomes the odd man out. As the ERA indicates, he has been the worst of the three and at least Warren is still young with some potential upside.
What has to be frustrating for New York is the performance of Stroman. He was an All-Star in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs and now has barely looked like a Major League pitcher going back to last year.
While the three pitchers who have been filling in due to injuries haven’t been good, Carlos Rodon has also been inconsistent in three starts this year.
The Yankees were certainly relying on him to step up as well with key players out, but so far that hasn’t happened either.
Rodon has totaled a 1-2 record, 5.71 ERA, and has walked nine batters in 17.1 innings pitched. To a degree, the southpaw has been hurting himself with control issues.
Luckily, Max Fried is off to a good start with New York, but his performance hasn’t been able to make up for the ineffectiveness of the other four starters.
Overall, the Yankees’ rotation is in big trouble right now. The options that they have used to replace injured pitchers simply haven’t worked so far, and they are lucky that the offense has been so prolific to begin the year.
If New York doesn’t address the rotation, even with Schmidt back soon, they could easily see themselves falling below the .500 mark.