Yankees Superstar Slugger Gets Disrespected in Recent MLB Player Rankings
The New York Yankees are off to an excellent start this year, especially on offense.
It has been an encouraging beginning to the season for the Yankees, who had plenty of questions to answer coming into the campaign.
With a plethora of injuries after a bunch of good offseason moves, it was hard to predict what the team would look like this year.
So far, they appear to be one of the best offenses in the league despite the loss of their superstar outfielder Juan Soto in free agency.
Nearly everyone in the batting order has contributed, and the team has been able to set a couple of records for most home runs to start the season.
While the pitching staff’s effectiveness will be monitored, the offense of New York has been able to carry them this year.
Fortunately, even though they lost a star in free agency, the Yankees still have one of the best players in the game.
David Schoenfield of ESPN.com recently wrote about the site's MLB player rankings, highlighting Aaron Judge being wrongfully placed fourth.
“Mookie Betts over Aaron Judge? Even acknowledging that the voting was conducted before Betts' illness, it doesn't add up for me. Value? Judge just had the greatest season ever for a right-handed batter and has eclipsed 10 WAR in two of the past three seasons," he wrote.
While the argument is certainly there between Ohtani and Judge, the reigning American League MVP coming off the season that he had being placed behind Bobby Witt Jr., who he beat out for the award, and Mookie Betts is rather shocking.
Betts being ranked third ahead of Judge is the real head-scratcher. Even though the former American League MVP is an excellent player, his numbers aren’t close to the star of New York.
Last year, Judge had one of the best seasons of any right-handed hitter in the history of the game. He slashed .322/.458/.701 with 58 home runs and 144 RBI in 2024, helping lead the Yankees to the World Series.
Even though Betts missed some time, he slashed .289/.372/.491, which are all way below the two-time AL MVP.
When healthy, Judge is one of the best in the game, and if it wasn’t for getting injured in 2023, he could easily have three-straight AL MVP awards.
Even though the season is still very young, the star slugger is off to a fantastic start with four home runs and 11 RBI.
The ranking of fourth is certainly disrespectful to Judge heading into this season, with Ohtani being the only player who should be considered above him.
Even though he might not use things like this as motivation, he has certainly been snubbed on the list.