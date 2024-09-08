Yankees Surprisingly Predicted to Keep Pair of Struggling Veteran Sluggers in 2025
The New York Yankees have some tough upcoming decisions to make in the offseason.
All eyes will be on superstar outfielder Juan Soto once he hits the free agent market. It's evident that Soto will be the Yankees' top priority and he won't come cheap. The 25-year-old is expected to land a massive long-term deal worth at least $500 million.
However, after the Soto saga comes to light, the Yankees will then have to shift their focus to another area of their roster. New York has a pair of veterans, Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu, who have struggled immensely. So the team will have to figure out what they're going to do with them, which is easier said than done.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report projected the Yankees' 2025 Opening Day lineup, which shockingly includes both Rizzo and LeMahieu.
"My best guess for how the team will approach Anthony Rizzo is to re-sign him to a two-year deal that has a lower AAV but more guaranteed money than the $17 million club option he currently has for 2025. It's a good compromise for both sides," Reuter wrote.
Rizzo has a $17 million club option with a $6 million buyout attached. The 35-year-old's option is unlikely to be picked up, but the Yankees could still find a way to bring him back on a more team-friendly deal.
LeMahieu's situation is trickier, as he is owed a total of $30 million across the next two years. The Yankees are basically handcuffed after signing LeMahieu to a six-year, $90 million contract ahead of the 2021 season. The 36-year-old has had a rough year (.204 average, .528 OPS in 67 games), but he was dealing with a foot fracture that kept him out until late-May.
It's possible LeMahieu can recapture some of his previous production if he is fully healthy next season. In the very least, the Yankees still must attempt to upgrade at the hot corner in the offseason, and push LeMahieu to a utility man role. If he doesn't turn things around in 2025, the Yankees are going to have to make a decision on whether to eat the rest of his deal or not.