Yankees Surprisingly Predicted To Land Duo In Blockbuster, Per Insider
The New York Yankees likely aren't done adding, yet.
New York seems to be going all in on the 2024 campaign and there still is room for growth for the club. The Yankees already have added some firepower to the offense by landing Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade with the Miami Marlins.
The Yankees don't seem to be done yet and MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince predicted that New York will land Los Angeles Angels utility man Luis Rengifo and Miami Marlins All-Star Tanner Scott before the trade deadline passes on July 30th.
"The Yanks got all that Jazz, but they still need another bat -- preferably one who can help them at the black hole that has been third base," Castrovince said. "The switch-hitting Rengifo, a free agent after next season, could help this lineup in a lot of ways -- and help steer the Yankees out of their summer rut.
"And the Yankees will definitely add a reliever, perhaps two. Miami’s Scott checks every box -- a lefty who misses bats and delivers with the game on the line. He’ll also be crazy expensive in this market. The Yankees already made one big deal with the Marlins. Predicting them to outbid the market and make another is probably overly ambitious. But 'The Yankees will trade for Scott Alexander' did not sound interesting enough to accompany the headline to this piece, so here you go."
New York seems to be going all in and it certainly needs to. The Yankees added Juan Soto this past offseason and he will be a free agent at the end of the year. New York needs to do everything it can to win a World Series while Soto is here and adding Rengifo and Scott would help.
