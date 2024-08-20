Yankees Target Expected To Get Long-Term Deal; Will New York Finally Land Him?
The New York Yankees likely will be active this upcoming offseason looking for a way to improve the starting rotation.
New York had one of the best rotations in baseball over the first few months of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season but things have taken a turn. The Yankees' rotation hasn't had as much success recently and New York attempted to make a move to add pitching ahead of the trade deadline.
The Yankees were linked to a handful of players, including Blake Snell, Tarik Skubal, and Garrett Crochet among others. New York was unable to get a move done for a starter but it wouldn't be shocking if it attempts to do so in free agency this winter.
Snell has come up as an option for the Yankees on so many occasions over the last year to the point that it is somewhat surprising the two sides never worked something out.
He will be a free agent again this winter, though, and is expected to land a long-term deal, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Blake Snell won the (National League) Cy Young Award last year but didn't land a long-term contract he wanted in free agency because of the injuries he's had during his career and because he was never allowed to pitch deep into games," Bowden said. "Those teams that doubted him were proven right at the beginning of the season, as he spent significant time on the Injured List once again, but since returning from the IL in July, he's been dominant.
"He'll get that long-term contract this offseason -- too many teams are looking for a top-of-the-rotation starter. He has a $30 million player option for 2025 he's expected to decline."
Snell will be available and New York could use a starter. The Yankees seemingly have liked Snell and should be in the mix for him this winter.
