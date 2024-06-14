Yankees' Top Prospect to Undergo Surgery; Does This Hurt Potential Trade Value?
One of the New York Yankees' future stars received the three most dreaded words in baseball.
Outfielder Everson Pereira, who currently ranks as the Yankees' fifth-best prospect, will be undergoing Tommy John surgery. Similarly to fellow outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez, who underwent the surgery last season, Pereira will have a modified procedure that includes an internal brace to help shorten the recovery time, but his 2024 season is over regardless.
Beat writer Andy Martino of SNY was the first to report the bad news.
The 23-year-old played 40 games this year with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, hitting .265/.346/.512 with 19 extra-base hits (including 10 home runs), 27 RBI, and 33 runs scored. Last season, he dominated in Triple-A with a .312/.386/.551 slash line and was called up to the major leagues; however, he wasn't ready and struggled immensely, hitting just .151 with a .427 OPS and striking out 40 times in 27 games.
Losing Pereira for the season not only hurts his development, but also his trade stock. Despite being on the Yankees' 40-man roster, the right-handed hitting Pereira has the unfortunate disadvantage of competing for a spot in the outfield that is already highly crowded; in addition to having possibly the best outfield in the majors (Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto, with Trent Grisham as an elite defensive replacement), the Bronx Bombers' top two prospects (Dominguez and Spencer Jones) are both outfielders.
The Yankees will obviously be buyers at the trade deadline, and Pereira's excellent potential could have made him an ideal bargaining piece to acquire strong bullpen arms or possibly an infielder. But with the youngster going under the knife, it's highly unlikely that teams will trade their better players for a currently injured prospect.
Pereira should ideally be at full strength by the start of spring training in 2025. But between his poor performance in the major leagues, the Yankees' highly competitive outfield, and losing valuable development time due to injury, the 23-year-old top prospect has a rather bleak outlook.