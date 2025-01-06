Yankees Trade Target Gavin Lux Dealt to Reds
On January 5, Pat Ragazzo of Yankees on SI reported that the New York Yankees were expressing interest in trading for a player who was part of the Los Angeles Dodgers beating them in the 2024 MLB World Series.
"As sources told Yankees On SI, the Yankees have shown some interest in a potential trade for Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux," Ragazzo wrote.
"However, sources say the Yankees expressed interest in Lux several weeks ago and the Seattle Mariners have been more aggressive in pursuit of the infielder."
While Lux has never amounted to the superstar caliber infielder many predicted him to become as he made his rise to MLB, he still seemed like a good fit to fill the Yankees' current vacancy at second base.
However, we now know for sure that Lux will not be headed to the Bronx this offseason, as MLB insider Jeff Passsan posted on X January 6, "The Cincinnati Reds are finalizing a deal to acquire infielder Gavin Lux from the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN."
Passan then added in a subsequent post that the Dodgers are receiving a Competitive Balance Round A pick (around No. 37) and outfield prospect Mike Sirota in exchange for Lux.
The Reds had their own second base vacancy to fill after they traded former infielder Jonathan India (along with outfielder Joey Wiemer) to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed starter Brady Singer back in November 2024.
With Lux now off the trade market, the Yankees will need to find someone else to finalize their starting infield for the 2025 season.