Yankees Will 'Seek Pitching' This Summer; Marlins Starter Is Perfect Option
The 2024 Major League Baseball is in full swing and before you know it, the trade deadline will be here.
It is under two months away, and teams are starting to prepare. There already has been a plethora of rumors and speculation about who possibly could be moved. While it's unclear exactly who will be moved, one certain thing is that the New York Yankees will be buyers.
New York arguably has been the best team in baseball this season and unless something unheard of happens over the next two months, it will be in contention for a World Series title come this summer.
The Yankees already have had plenty of speculation swirling around the club this season and they could be looking to add pitching, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Gerrit Cole felt 'great' after his first rehab start," Heyman said. "Even without Cole, Yankees pitching is great. That said, they will seek pitching."
If the Yankees do look to add pitching, one player who makes plenty of sense is Miami Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo. He has been in trade rumors over the last year and Heyman said he has a "good" chance of being moved this summer.
New York has been linked to Luzardo on multiple occasions and it isn't hard to see why. Luzardo would cost a fortune prospect-wise, but financially he is under team control until 2027 and could help add a boost to the Yankees' rotation without breaking the bank.
It sounds like he will be moved and the Yankees should give the Marlins a call as fast as possible.
