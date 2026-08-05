2 Reasons Yankees Can't Get Too Excited About George Lombard Jr.'s Debut

It's time to pump the brakes on Yankees rookie George Lombard Jr.

Yes, his much-anticipated debut Tuesday couldn't have gone better, with the shortstop drilling a home run for his first career base hit in New York's 2-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Yes, the kid also looked good in the field while turning a pair of double plays. And yes, the 21-year-old Lombard was the youngest player to start at shortstop for the Yankees since Derek Jeter in 1995.

But there are two reasons why it's too early to anoint Lombard as the heir to Jeter's Hall of Fame throne.

And those reasons are all too familiar to Yankees fans. They are Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez.

The next Anthony Volpe?

It was just three years ago Volpe made his big-league debut. Like Lombard, the 21-year-old Volpe was a hyped Yankees prodigy in the making after rocketing through the minors.

Volpe hit 21 home runs in 2023 and finished eighth in voting for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. He also picked up a Gold Glove Award.

Jul 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) reacts after flying out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just three years later, Volpe bottomed out with a career-low .646 and was sent to the minors to make room on the roster for Lombard.

The next Jasson Dominguez?

But back to 2023, which also saw Dominguez, another top-ranked prospect, make his MLB debut. Like Lombard, Dominguez, just 20 at the time, hit a home run for his first career base hit.

Like Volpe, Dominguez was a Rookie of the Year candidate, finishing 13th in voting in 2025.

Jul 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And like Volpe, Dominguez quickly bottomed out for the Yankees in 2026 with a .650 OPS and was sent to the minors as the the team summoned Lombard from Triple-A.

The point here isn't to rain on the parade after Lombard's debut. It's simply to point out the obvious: one game doesn't make or break a career.

Will Lombard have sustained success?

There is every reason to believe Lombard will have sustained success in the Bronx. But Yankees fans would be wise to give him some latitude as he adjusts to the majors.

After all, Lombard had been a busy player down on the farm this year, seeing time with the FCL Yankees, Double-A Somerset Patriots and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. That's a lot of stamps on his baseball passport.

However if Yankees fans are looking for an extra reason to be excited about Lombard's debut, then consider this fun fact. In 2016, a much-hyped Yankees prospect hit a home run for his first MLB hit. And that kid now has a spot waiting for him in Cooperstown.

His name? Aaron Judge.