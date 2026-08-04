One Mistake the Yankees Can't Make With George Lombard Jr.

It's hard to even celebrate George Lombard Jr.'s arrival in the big leagues. The top New York Yankees shortstop prospect in the organization has finally been called up, and, unfortunately, what should be a happy moment is one that is sullied by the fact that Brian Cashman didn't do much at the deadline.

Of course, what Cashman did at the deadline isn't Lombard's fault. The weight of organizational malpractice shouldn't be on his shoulders. And that's if he ends up living up to expectations or not.

One thing the Yankees need to do is make sure Lombard plays consistently at shortstop. They can't bandy him around the infield, one day putting him at shortstop, and the next dumping him at third base depending on the matchup. Josè Caballero was traded to New York at the last deadline for just that reason, and it shouldn't be Lombard's job to be a roving infielder.

New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) could see his playing time cut down with the call-up of top infield prospect George Lombard Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lombard's value is at shortstop. That's exactly where he should be.

While it's still a mystery whether he'll hit at the big-league level, Lombard can at least field his position. In fact, he may be the best defensive shortstop between Caballero and Anthony Volpe, and based on that, the Yankees were going to call Lombard up at some point.

Plus, the shortstop carousel needed to end. That became especially apparent when Caballero's bat went cold over the last month, and his and Volpe's production became mirror images at the plate.

As for Volpe, it looked like he was having a better season for a time, but he has cratered right down to where he always has been. He has an 87 wRC+ this year, which is a tick above 85 over his career.

Lombard in the minors

Lombard more than earned this opportunity, regardless of whether Caballero and Volpe were playing well or not. Between Double-A and Triple-A, he is hitting .284/.411/.498 with a 140 wRC+. Since returning from injury in the middle of June, he has been on a torrid streak. He is hitting .393/.507/.714 with a 205 wRC+.

Lombard's numbers under the hood were solid as well. He had an average exit velocity of 92.8 MPH at Triple-A. That came with a solid 50.3% hard-hit rate, a 17.7% walk rate, and a 22% strikeout rate.

Whether he will hit at the big-league level is something that the Yankees will have to see as time goes on. He certainly has the thump in his bat to get it done. It will just be about making the type of consistent contact that he has at the minor league level.