Anthony Volpe Will Be on His Last Chance With Yankees Between Now and the Trade Deadline

There have been three clear instances in which it seemed the New York Yankees were testing what life without Anthony Volpe would look like. The first came last September, when Jose Caballero played a few games at shortstop, showing how important he could be to the organization after sending a ball clear over the Green Monster against the Red Sox.

The next came this year. When it was time for Volpe to come off the injured list, the Yankees decided to stash him in the minors and give Caballero a run at shortstop.

Volpe did eventually come back due to a rash of injuries, and even though it hasn't been a total bust, it hasn't been great either. He has a 93rd-percentile 6 Outs Above Average at short, which is a massive improvement from where he was a year ago. Unfortunately, his offense has lagged again. After a hot start, he fell off, and now, for a third time, it looks like it's Caballero's job.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) completes a double play over Washington Nationals center fielder Dylan Crews (3) during the second inning at Nationals Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lack of playing time in July

The month of July has been one of the more damning pieces of evidence that the Yankees may have soured on Volpe. Just look at the plate appearances he and Caballero have had. Caballero has 38 plate appearances this month. Volpe has 22.

Volpe had two starts against the Twins, and, in a four-game set at Tropicana Field against the Rays, Volpe started one game and was a pinch hitter in another. Volpe also started only one game against the Nationals, and it was Caballero who started the first of a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lombard's time

This new trend could be less about Caballero getting the reins at shortstop full-time and more about the Yankees preparing a landing spot for their top prospect. Since returning from the IL, George Lombard Jr. is on a torrid streak. He has four hits in his last 10 plate appearances. Three are homers. On top of this, he has struck out just once and walked four times. It's an impeccable on-base streak.

Lombard's underlying numbers are excellent as well. His 92.9 MPH average exit velocity is in the 94th percentile at Triple-A. He also has a 50% hard hit rate. All of this goes with a 17.8% walk rate, so it's clear he knows the strike zone.

Missed him? So did we. 💣



George Lombard Jr. homers in his first at-bat off the IL!#RepBX pic.twitter.com/efkSZ1D70D — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 18, 2026

Who knows how his bat will translate to the big leagues. His glove is his calling card right now, and, if scouts are correct, Lombard is likely the more talented defender among him, Caballero, and Volpe. It does feel like at this point, Lombard has little to prove at Triple-A and will join the big club at the age of 21.

This doesn't seem like the situation Spencer Jones was in last year, either. Jones was blocked by Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, and Cody Bellinger. Right now, there are arguments that Lombard is the best option for the shortstop job within the organization, which wasn't the case for Jones in 2025.

It could just be a matter of time before Lombard comes up, usurping both Volpe and Caballero. The Yankees haven't given any indication when that could be, but if you look at the playing time Volpe is getting, that's the first clue that a transition could be on the way.