3 Keys to Yankees Winning the AL Division Series Against Rays

The New York Yankees have been chasing the Tampa Bay Rays all year. Despite multiple failed attempts to reclaim the American League East, they can now settle it with Tampa in the ALDS. The last time they faced off in this round was 2020, and both teams have undergone major facelifts since then.

If there's one thing the Yankees want to do, it's not go down the way they did to the Rays back in 2020 when Mike Brosseau's late home run sent them packing from the playoff bubble. This version of the Yankees is probably better than the one ousted from postseason play during the pandemic, and if they are going to win, they have a few things to do.

3.) Keep the defense sharp

If there's one thing the Yankees did best in that series against the Boston Red Sox, it's not giving them any extra outs. There wasn't a single moment when George Lombard Jr. booted a baseball, or Spencer Jones or Heliot Ramos made an errant outfield play. The Yankees made the outs they needed to, and while their defense wasn't highlighted by anything extravagant, that's the brand of baseball they need against Tampa.

New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) throws out Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (not pictured) on a ground ball during the eighth inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anything, the Yankees are probably a better defensive team. Especially in their infield. Statistically, Taylor Walls, Junior Caminero, Richie Palacios, and Ben Williamson are all negative defenders. The only player with a positive OAA on that infield is Jonanathan Aranda. He has a 1 OAA at first. As long as the Yankees minimize mistakes, they can take advantage of defensive miscues.

2.) Score first

The Yankees scored first in every game against Boston. They kept the momentum going every time, adding runs and effectively demoralizing them in the later innings. It's easier said than done, but if the Yankees can score the way they did against Boston with Tampa, their pitching is good enough to hold any lead.

Back in July, they tagged Drew Rasmussen for six earned runs. They chased him out by the third inning. The Yankees also have a few guys who have hit Tampa well this year.

Ben Rice has a 1.320 OPS against them. George Lombard Jr. has a 1.063 OPS. Austin Wells hit .816 against them. If Aaron Judge returns, he has a .919 OPS against the Rays this season. They need to keep that going.

New York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice (22) flips his bat as he watches his grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3.) The aces need to ace

The Yankees didn't start producing rallies until later in the games against Boston. That's because Cam Schlittler and Max Fried put up zeroes. That's what they'll need from their starters again. If Gerrit Cole avoids the long ball, and Carlos Rodon doesn't fall victim to his playoff woes, they can be up 2-0, or, at a minimum, 1-1, in their return to Yankee Stadium.

So far, the Yankees haven't played from behind in the postseason. They have the chance to keep that going night in and night out with a frontline starter getting the nod in every game. All year, it felt like the Yankees needed to be healthy to usurp the Rays in the standings. Now is the chance to send them home for good.