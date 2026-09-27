Yankees Starting Pitchers for Wild Card Series Against Red Sox (And What It Means)

After much speculation and discussion, the New York Yankees have finally announced their starting pitchers for the AL Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Prior to making these decisions, the Yankees were taking a number of factors into account that almost made it seem like they were overthinking. Those factors primarily involved planning ahead for the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, even though the Bronx Bombers need to take down their hated rivals to even get to the Rays in the first place.

Fortunately, the team landed on both the ideal combination and order of the rotation. This 1-2-3 punch not only gives the Yankees the best opportunity to win the Wild Card Series. It also sets them up nicely for the ALDS if they advance there.

Game 1: Cam Schlittler

It was the obvious choice, but also the right one.

Cam Schlittler has been the Yankees' best pitcher all season long and has all but locked up the AL Cy Young Award. Over the course of the year, the 25-year-old righty showed elite strikeout stuff and strong command over his pitches, all while consistently working deep into games.

The Yankees debated whether to start Schlittler or Max Fried in Game 1, as Schlittler would have fewer days of rest heading into Tuesday's opener. With that in mind, they wanted to make sure he'd be available for two starts in the ALDS. But this never needed to be a discussion, as starting Schlittler in Game 1 would guarantee him two starts in the next round, including in a winner-take-all game.

It is absolutely imperative for the Yankees to start this series off on the right foot, as they needed to challenge history against the Red Sox last year. They became the first team since the inception of the wild-card round to win the series after losing Game 1. Starting Schlittler gives the Yankees the best chance of winning that important series opener.

All 12 Cam Schlittler strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/Ggi5njqbCf — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 3, 2025

Including his eight-inning masterpiece in the decisive Game 3 last year, Schlittler has allowed just two earned runs in 32.1 innings against the Red Sox. No matter who Boston chooses to start in Game 1, the Yankees have the clear advantage.

Game 2: Max Fried

Max Fried will start Game 2 in the Wild Card Series against the Red Sox. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's clear that the Yankees have a lot of faith in Fried. They contemplated starting him in Game 1 over Schlittler, which was a legitimate possibility. But New York should still like its chances with him starting Game 2.

Depending on Game 1's results, Fried will either be tasked with saving the Yankees' season or sending them to the ALDS. And while his total numbers against Boston aren't as absurd as Schlittler's, the track record is strong enough to justify him starting in one of the first two games.

Fried has taken the mound six times against the Red Sox since the Yankees signed him, including Game 1 of last year's Wild Card Series. Three of those six starts were scoreless, and he's allowed only five runs in 36.1 total innings while striking out 41.

Max Fried against the Red Sox as a Yankee (including postseason):



6 GS | 36.1 IP

1.24 ERA | 1.16 WHIP

41 SO | .218 opp. AVG



3 of those 6 starts were scoreless.



Should he get the ball in G1 of the WCS? pic.twitter.com/l8xBx2s2BG — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) September 26, 2026

While the 32-year-old lefty's starts this year have varied greatly in length due to injuries or command issues, Fried has pitched into the seventh inning in each of his last two starts. Now at full strength, the Yankees will look to get another deep start from him, hopefully to punch their ticket to Tampa.

Game 3 (if necessary): Gerrit Cole

Sep 23, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) follows through on a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most intriguing decision, however, involved the starter for the winner-take-all Game 3. If Schlittler falters in Game 1 or if Fried can't close out the Red Sox in Game 2, then Gerrit Cole would get the ball for Thursday's climactic meeting.

Cole's 2026 season has been up-and-down, and he's been particularly vulnerable to the home run ball. And in sharp contrast to Schlittler and Fried's success against Boston, Cole has struggled immensely against the Yankees' hated rivals with a 6.11 ERA in 16 starts (including the 2021 AL Wild Card Game).

But on the flip side, Cole has started some of the Yankees' biggest postseason games since donning the pinstripes, while recording a 2.93 ERA. The aforementioned 2021 Wild Card game is the exception rather than the rule, and Cole was also pitching through a hamstring injury that night.

105-pitch outing for Gerrit Cole 👏



5.2 IP | 3 H | 2 ER | 8 K



🎥 @SportsonPrime pic.twitter.com/hCuzkojInZ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 24, 2026

It's interesting to see Cole get the start over Carlos Rodon, as he's shown highly impressive form in September on par with Schlittler. Another thing worth wondering is whether Cole or Rodon would start Game 1 of the ALDS if the Yankees beat the Red Sox in a two-game sweep. Nonetheless, it's clear the Yankees believe that Cole's overall body of work in the postseason trumps his past struggles against Boston.

This series will not be easy by any means, as the Red Sox also have a talented starting rotation led by Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray, Ranger Suarez, and Jake Bennett. It will be interesting to see which starters they choose to battle the Bronx Bombers.

Both teams have similar strengths and weaknesses in the rotation and lineup, but Boston has the advantage in the bullpen, making it even more imperative for the Yankees to get quality outings from Schlittler, Fried, and Cole (if necessary).

But with the Yankee Stadium faithful on their side, the Yankees should like their chances in this second straight playoff meeting between the two rivals.

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