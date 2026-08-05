Jazz Chisholm Jr. Is Officially on the Hot Seat as Yankees Lay Groundwork for Offseason Split

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s solo blast against the Cardinals on Tuesday would have been the difference in that win, even if George Lombard Jr. didn't send one into the night himself later on. It was also one of the rare moments of optimism for Chisholm, who, coming off a 30/30 season, gave himself sky-high expectations, only for him to fall short in his walk year with the Yankees.

If the trade deadline indicated anything, it's that the Yankees still have a belief in Chisholm. There could have been an opportunity for Chisholm to be dealt to a team in the hunt for a playoff spot, or any team looking for a quick boost and needing to keep their postseason position. They kept him, though.

Just because the Yankees kept Jazz Chisholm Jr. past the trade deadline doesn't mean his future is secure. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Chisholm is hitting an underwhelming .218/.293/.402 with a 93 wRC+, few hitters in baseball can say they have 17 home runs and 30 stolen bases. Plus, with his defense, he has been able to accumulate a 2.4 WAR, according to FanGraphs.

Despite some of the positives, there is only so long that the Yankees can wait for him to turn it around offensively. If he doesn't, there's no shot that general manager Brian Cashman even offers him a contract. Chisholm may not even get a qualifying offer.

In Chisholm's last 191 plate appearances, which date back to June 2nd, he is hitting .193/.267/.421. He has an 85 wRC+ and 11 homers. Really, those homers and stolen bases have been the only bright spots for the dynamic second baseman, because, for all his talents, he has been the very definition of boom or bust.

Slated to hit free agency this winter, it's looking like there's a real chance that Chisholm's time in the Bronx will end soon.

Potentially replacing Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Yankees had their chance to add Luis Arráez to their roster, but decided against it. Now he's playing under Don Mattingly with the Phillies. Despite the best deadline piece at second going elsewhere, that doesn't mean Chisholm doesn't have competition.

Luis García Jr. is having the type of offensive season the Yankees hoped Chisholm would have, and he does have some experience at second. His trade may have been insurance in case Giancarlo Stanton is either cut or doesn't come back, and he could also be there to replace Chisholm. His defense isn't great, but what García lacks with his glove, he more than makes up for it with his bat. He has already shown his abilities as a hitter from the moment he put on his pinstriped jersey for the first time.

Luis García Jr. could be one solution for the Yankees if Jazz Chisholm Jr. leaves town in the offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The downfall, of course, is that García is a bad second baseman. If Chisholm continues to fall apart at the plate, he could get some reps there before the postseason. He did have minus-7 outs above average there last season, but considering second base isn't a premium position the way shortstop, catcher, or centerfield is, they can live with a bad second baseman as long as they can hit.

What about Volpe?

Anthony Volpe is another name that can replace Chisholm. Both are hitting about the same according to wRC+, but if the Yankees want to move off of Chisholm while also giving Volpe yet another chance, there's that avenue there as well.

Volpe could potentially flourish with less attention on him, while also playing a position that isn't a premium. Lombard is getting all the spotlight now.

Moving forward...

At this point, Chisholm should see the writing on the wall. He needs to do whatever he can to salvage his season. He's sitting at a 93 wRC+. He needs to pump those numbers up to a 100 and beyond.

Right now, it may not just be the Yankees he has to worry about paying him. The league might shortchange him this winter if he continues to struggle.