3 Right-Handed Catchers the Yankees Should Target to Replace Austin Wells

The Yankees have plenty of room for improvement as the second full month of the 2026 MLB season winds down. The club's bullpen situation is far from ideal, while a difference-maker is clearly needed at third base. That's without even mentioning how the Yankees haven't received much juice from the catcher position, especially as Austin Wells's bat continues to create more headaches than runs.

Pushing the panic button in April would've been an overreaction, but May is almost over, and Wells still hasn't turned his outlook around. He's putridly slashing .165/.287/.252 with three home runs, five RBIs, 20 walks and a career-worst 53 OPS+. Any defensive value he brings isn't enough to offset his offensive struggles, giving the Yankees every reason to find a replacement.

If the Yankees are going to add another catcher, they'll likely come with a right-handed bat, as that's what the lineup sorely lacks. With that in mind, here are three righty backstops that New York can target as potential Wells replacements, along with one long-shot option.

Note: The Twins' Ryan Jeffers would have been on this list if he were not missing the next six to eight weeks with a fractured bone in his hand.

1. Christian Vázquez, Astros

Christian Vázquez could be available for a trade as the Astros continue to play sub-.500 baseball. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Astros are 11 games under .500 as of Thursday afternoon, furthering the case that they'll become sellers ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline. A once-unlikely trade partner no longer looks that way for the Yankees, which is why they should test the waters regarding a potential Christian Vázquez trade.

Vázquez might be in the middle of his 12th season, but he isn't showing signs of slowing down. He's slashing .247/.316/.393 with three home runs, 14 RBIs and nine walks in 31 games (89 at-bats) while sharing catcher duties with Yanier Diaz. His .320 rOBA is the fourth-best rate of his career, too. Defensively, he boasts a perfect fielding percentage, while his two catcher framing runs rank 13th-best among 58 qualified catchers, per Baseball Savant.

Let's not forget that he also has a ton of experience in the American League East after playing parts of eight seasons with the rival Red Sox. Seeing him join the Yankees and thrive would surely add to Red Sox fans' already miserable year.

Vázquez will be a free agent this winter, meaning it likely won't take a massive offer to land him if the Astros don't intend to re-sign him. A low- or mid-grade prospect would likely be enough to get the job done, and that's more than a fair price considering the experience that he'd bring to the table after already winning two World Series titles.

2. Hunter Goodman, Rockies

The Rockies' Hunter Goodman is young enough to be a long-term solution to the Yankees' catcher situation. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Rockies are on track to be deadline sellers yet again during another losing season. Even though last season's trade for Ryan McMahon might have New York fans wanting to avoid another deal with Colorado, an exception should be made if it means acquiring catcher Hunter Goodman.

A former 2021 fourth-rounder, Goodman garnered a lot of attention last season when he amassed 31 home runs, 91 RBIs, a .278/.323/.520 slash line and a 3.7 WAR en route to All-Star and Silver Slugger honors. He hasn't been as productive this season, but he'd still be an upgrade over Wells after slashing .241/.303/.482 with 11 HRs and 19 RBIs in 45 games (170 at-bats).

Goodman isn't the most defensively sound catcher (12 errors since 2025), but he's still solid, and his bat is good enough to overlook those flaws. He's also only 26 years old and under some form of team control until he hits free agency in 2030, which would finally bring long-term stability to the Yankees' catcher situation.

Yes, trading for Goodman could be a long shot, but the Yankees shouldn't be afraid to unload a top prospect if the opportunity is there. Anybody can be traded for the right price, and it'll be up to general manager Brian Cashman & Co. to figure out what that looks like for Goodman and the Rockies.

3. Miguel Amaya, Cubs

The Cubs could be open to trading Miguel Amaya since they already have Carson Kelly in their catcher room. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Sticking with the National League, the Cubs' Miguel Amaya is another catcher who could be available for a trade. Chicago already has Carson Kelly, who's slashing (.297/.381/.398) better than he ever has in his 11-year MLB career, which opens the door for a team like New York to swoop in and make an offer for Amaya.

The 27-year-old catcher hasn't been the most consistent at the plate this season, with three HRs, nine RBIs and a .236 BA through his first 28 games (72 ABs). Struggles don't last forever, though, and Amaya has shown signs of improvement with a .294/.368/.429 slash line with a homer and five hits in his last six games (17 ABs). Either way, that's better than what the Yankees are getting from Wells.

It's also worth mentioning that Amaya impressively batted .281 with a .814 OPS across 28 games last season. Even though it's a small sample size, it's enough to prove that he's capable of some decent heights. A fresh start with more consistent lineup opportunities in New York could help unlock that potential even more.

Like Goodman, Amaya won't be a free agent until 2030, offering the Yankees some much-needed security. So, if the Cubs are open to doing business and aren't asking for an astronomical return, the Bronx Bombers would be wise to do what it takes to acquire Amaya, as it could help them in the present and future.