3 Right-Handed Catchers the Yankees Won't Have to Mortgage Their Future for in a Trade

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be busy ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Monday, Aug. 3. As impressive as the Yankees have been this season, their roster has several areas that must be addressed, highlighted by a need to upgrade a catcher situation that has been plagued by Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra's inconsistent offensive performances.

Ali Sánchez has played well since being called up following Wells's injury, but the former Blue Jays/Red Sox catcher is far from a season-long solution. The buzz surrounding a potential catcher shake-up is now picking up steam, with The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reporting on Thursday that New York is specifically "interested in adding a right-handed-hitting catcher before the deadline."

With the Knicks parade done and basketball season officially over, your full focus should be on the Yankees, one of the best teams in MLB.



They still could get even better. There's a trade target who makes the most sense out of everyone.



Free story ⬇️https://t.co/xzIkNWnxZ6 — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 18, 2026

The Yankees need a backstop who can make a difference at the plate, which is why plenty of fans have them targeting names such as the Twins' Ryan Jeffers and—albeit a long shot—the Orioles' switch-hitting Adley Rutschman. At the same time, as tempting as a blockbuster trade might be, Cashman & Co. might not be interested in trading multiple top prospects for an uncertainty.

Fortunately for the Yankees, there are at least three affordable right-handed catchers who likely won't cost a massive trade package to land.

1. Hunter Goodman, Rockies

As of Friday afternoon, the Rockies are 19 games under .500, positioning them to be sellers at the trade deadline once again. Even though he won't be a free agent until 2030, Colorado could dangle catcher Hunter Goodman in trade talks to see what kind of return they can get, especially since he is one of the club's top trade chips.

Goodman proved that he can be one of baseball's better right-handed catchers with his impressive 2025 performance. The Rockies' former 2021 fourth-rounder slashed .278/.323/.520 with a career-high 31 home runs and 91 RBIs across 144 games (540 at-bats), also posting a 3.7 WAR as he earned MLB All-Star and Silver Slugger honors for the first time.

His batting average has fallen slightly to .251 in his first 69 games (263 ABs) this season; however, Goodman's OPS is sitting at a career-best mark of .858. He's also amassed 21 HRs and 39 RBIs along the way, while his 7.2% HR and 47.0% hard-hit rates are both noticeably above the MLB averages of 3.1% and 39.8%, respectively.

Hunter Goodman's bat hasn't been as efficient as it was last season, but he's still producing, and that's more than the Yankees can say about their catchers. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Goodman's defense isn't perfect, as he owns a .980 fielding percentage and an MLB-high seven errors across 414 2/3 innings at catcher. He's also at -1 catching runs, according to Baseball Savant; however, it's worth noting that he was a +2 last season. Perhaps a change in scenery could get him back on track.

The Yankees would need to offer the Rockies a good prospect to force a trade, but Goodman's lack of a résumé as long as Jeffers's and Rutschman's makes him a more realistic and attainable target.

2. Jonah Heim, Athletics

Jonah Heim is one catcher who's seen plenty of movement this season, so what's another move? The former World Series-winning veteran was traded to the Athletics in May after the Braves—with whom he started the year—designated him for assignment. But with the A's fighting to stay at the .500 mark, Heim should be someone the Yankees monitor.

Despite being moved around, Heim is having a solid year in Sacramento. The 30-year-old right-hander's .253 batting average is the best since his All-Star performance in 2023 (.258), while his .797 OPS is on pace to be a new career-best mark. He also has five homers, 14 RBIs and nine walks in 32 contests (99 ABs), putting him on pace for 25 HRs, 71 RBIs and 56 walks in 162 games.

JONAH HEIM TIES IT UP!



IT'S 14-14 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/mdwdr0B0RM — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

Heim's defense won't dazzle anyone, but he's still a solid presence behind home plate. He has just one error in 103 innings with the Athletics after going flawless over 97 2/3 innings with the Braves. Keeping him in a platoon with Wells would help keep Heim fresh to ensure that his defense remains serviceable.

The cherry on top is the fact that Heim will be an unrestricted free agent in the winter, making him an affordable rental option for catcher-needy teams like the Yankees. The Athletics would likely prefer to get something for him, even a low-level prospect, rather than nothing if he walks in free agency. That works out in Cashman's favor if he wants to hold onto certain prospects.

3. Kyle Higashioka, Rangers

What was once old becomes new again in sports all the time. The Yankees can be a part of that trend again by targeting Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka, a former 2008 seventh-round pick who played 314 games from 2017 to 2023 with New York, slashing .210/.253/.394 with 40 HRs and 121 RBIs.

The Rangers are another team trending towards seller territory, though, which is why the Yankees should consider a potential reunion. Higashioka isn't having an eye-popping performance, but he is batting .235 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 40 games (119 ABs). For reference, Wells and Escarra have combined for four round-trippers and 14 RBIs this season, shining more light on how the ex-Yankee would be an upgrade.

Kyle Higashioka isn't a superstar, but he'd still give the Yankees an upgrade at catcher over Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Familiarity is a key to success, and the Yankees have that with Higashioka, who's previously caught for Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón before. The 36-year-old catcher is tied for 26th in the majors with an even catcher framing runs performance, per Baseball Savant, and it isn't unfathomable to imagine that performance improving upon being reunited with two All-Star hurlers he knows well.

Given Higashioka's age and the Rangers' position in the American League standings, the Yankees can likely acquire their former catcher at a fair price. His contract also contains a $7 million mutual option for the 2027 season, according to Spotrac, making him more than just a potential deadline rental if he thrives in a return to New York.

A Higashioka reunion wouldn't be the sexiest upgrade for the Yankees, but it'd still be an offensive improvement at catcher, nonetheless.