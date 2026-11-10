4 Potential Landing Spots for Paul Blackburn If Yankees Let Him Walk in Free Agency

The New York Yankees have several difficult decisions ahead following their disappointing elimination by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, but few are generating as much debate as the future of free-agent reliever Paul Blackburn.

Yankees fans have made a compelling case for bringing Blackburn back, and it's difficult to blame them.

The 32-year-old right-hander has experienced quite the career resurgence since arriving in the Bronx.

Blackburn earned his first All-Star selection with the Oakland Athletics in 2022, but his career subsequently took a downturn. An unsuccessful stint with the New York Mets left his future uncertain before the Yankees acquired him in 2025.

What followed was another successful Yankees pitching lab experiment.

New York took a chance on Blackburn, effectively making him its latest pitching staff "group project," and the results exceeded expectations.

After struggling during his initial stint in pinstripes, Blackburn reinvented himself as a dependable bullpen weapon in 2026, finishing 7-3 with a 1.69 ERA across 62 appearances and 85 innings.

His transformation has made a potential departure particularly difficult to justify, although not everyone agrees that retaining him should be a priority.

According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, the Yankees have expressed strong interest in re-signing Blackburn.

However, analyst Stephen Parello of FanSided has argued that New York would be better served allowing him to leave rather than committing significant money to a reliever without an established track record as a back-end reliever.

With Jim Bowden of The Athletic projecting a two-year, $22 million contract, the concern isn't necessarily Blackburn's ability, but whether the Yankees should make that investment while also prioritizing the return of closer David Bednar.

Should general manager Brian Cashman decide to allocate those resources elsewhere, these four teams could make compelling landing spots.

1. Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies have an established closer in Jhoan Duran, but their bullpen remains a concern heading into 2027.

With José Alvarado and Brooks Raley entering free agency, Philadelphia has decisions to make about its late-inning depth.

Blackburn wouldn't necessarily address the Phillies' need for another left-handed reliever, but his ability to work multiple innings and navigate high-pressure situations would offer manager Don Mattingly additional flexibility.

For a team with championship aspirations, adding a veteran who can bridge the gap between its starters and Duran could prove valuable.

2. Kansas City Royals

Few teams have a more pressing need for bullpen reinforcements than the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City's relievers finished 2026 with a 5.07 ERA, ranking 29th in Major League Baseball, and the organization has already begun making changes.

The Royals declined closer Carlos Estévez's $13 million club option following a season derailed by injuries, creating another vacancy in an already struggling relief corps.

Blackburn wouldn't necessarily solve their ninth-inning problem, but his versatility and ability to generate weak contact could provide much-needed stability.

For a pitching staff desperate for dependable innings, Blackburn represents an intriguing opportunity to acquire an established veteran coming off a career year.

3. Washington Nationals

The Nationals desperately need bullpen help, and Blackburn could provide the veteran presence their young pitching staff has been missing.

Washington's bullpen endured a disastrous 2026 campaign, recording an MLB-record 42 blown saves and finishing with a National League-worst 4.99 ERA.

Despite having an intriguing young offensive core featuring James Wood, Dylan Crews, and CJ Abrams, Washington has struggled to consistently protect leads.

Blackburn wouldn't single-handedly transform the Nationals' bullpen, but his experience, ability to handle multiple innings, and recent success in high-leverage situations could make him an attractive addition.

At 32, Blackburn could also provide valuable mentorship while helping Washington establish greater stability in the later innings.

4. Texas Rangers

The Rangers represent another logical destination, particularly with their front office preparing for another bullpen overhaul.

General manager Chris Young has acknowledged that Texas intends to be active in rebuilding its relief corps, with several pitchers entering free agency.

The Rangers have found success identifying overlooked veteran arms in recent years, making Blackburn's career resurgence in New York particularly intriguing.

His ability to pitch multiple innings, generate ground balls, and adapt to different situations could make him a valuable addition alongside returning relievers Jacob Latz and Robert Garcia.

For an organization looking to strengthen its pitching staff without committing to another expensive closer, Blackburn could offer a practical solution.

Ultimately, the Yankees know better than anyone what Blackburn can provide when utilized effectively. Whether that familiarity is enough to justify his projected asking price remains to be seen.

But if New York lets another successful pitching project walk, there should be no shortage of teams interested in seeing whether Blackburn's resurgence can continue elsewhere.

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