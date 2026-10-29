Royals Make Contract Decisions on Tony Gonsolin and Carlos Estévez

The Kansas City Royals made significant decisions regarding their pitching staff Thursday. Entering the offseason, two pitchers had club options in their contracts, and the Royals have decided how to proceed with both.

The Royals have decided to exercise the club option for right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin while declining the option of fellow right-hander Carlos Estévez. These moves mark the beginning of Kansas City's offseason roster decisions as the club looks to bolster a pitching staff that struggled throughout the 2026 season.

This means Gonsolin is under contract through 2027, giving Kansas City another pitching option without breaking the bank. The 32-year-old has been limited by injuries in recent seasons. He missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and has appeared in just eight games combined in 2025 and 2026.

Before dealing with injuries, Gonsolin put together several productive seasons on the mound. His best came in 2022, when he posted a 2.14 ERA across 130 1/3 innings. Exercising his option gives Kansas City a $2.5 million pitching option with the potential to fill a role in 2027, depending on how the rest of the offseason unfolds.

One of the Royals' primary goals this offseason will be to maintain pitching depth while addressing the staff's needs heading into the 2027 season.

Meanwhile, declining Estévez’s club option was a move many saw coming. After an impressive debut season with Kansas City in 2025, the right-hander struggled in 2026. Estévez made just one appearance, giving up six earned runs in the season-opening series against the Atlanta Braves.

That was the only appearance Estévez made in 2026, as injuries and rehab setbacks kept him off the field for the remainder of the season. It was a disappointing development, especially after he led the league in saves just one year earlier. However, with a $13 million club option attached to his contract, the chances of Kansas City exercising it were slim.

With the 2026 season officially in the books, all 30 teams have shifted their focus to the offseason. Moves should begin picking up across the league, and Kansas City has already taken its first steps toward building its roster for the 2027 campaign.