4 Things We Learned from Clarke Schmidt's 2026 Debut in Yankees' 5-4 Extra Innings Loss vs. Twins

On the offensive front, the New York Yankees have a lot to worry about. Pitching-wise, things are okay — more than okay, actually.

Despite a lackluster trade deadline in which general manager Brian Cashman failed to add any relievers, the team bolstered its pitching depth in the weeks that followed. They lucked out by adding John Schreiber, which was essentially a salary dump for the Kansas City Royals, and Clarke Schmidt coming off the IL is another positive.

The Yankees' 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon was an ugly one they needed, and Minnesota's walk-off left a bad taste, while Aaron Judge had another injury scare. But it was another stellar day for the pen, outside of David Bednar letting up two leads in extras. Schmidt is one reason to look forward to what the pen could be in October, and even if he has a little more rust to knock off, there are a few things to be excited about.

Giving length

Schmidt isn't built up, but he should be good to give a little more than an inning at a time as a reliever. While he only pitched 2/3 innings in his return to the mound, it's clear the Yankees are building Schmidt up to go multiple innings. In three of his five rehab starts, he pitched more than one inning. In two of them, he pitched two innings.

Paul Blackburn and Brent Headrick have clearly been overworked. Somebody like Schmidt lightens their load, and soon another starter, Ryan Weathers, will join the bullpen.

New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers could soon be joining Clarke Schmidt (not pictured) in the bullpen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More strikeout stuff in the bullpen

The Yankees have desperately needed strikeout stuff, especially in the middle innings. The Yankees have guys who can generate whiffs in Bednar, Blackburn, and Headrick, but that's missing if a starter comes out early. Schmidt gives them that. He struck out two batters in his debut, and despite allowing two hits, he navigated through it because of the whiffs.

Schmidt also showed strikeout stuff in his rehab start. He struck out 11 batters in seven innings. He hasn't had a full season since 2023, but in 2024 and 2025 combined, the veteran hurler had a 9.11 K/9. That should play in October.

No more sweeper?

The sweeper was Schmidt's second-most-used pitch in 2024. It was his third-most-used pitch in 2023. Against the Minnesota Twins, he didn't throw it once. It could be a pitch he's throwing away.

It would be a surprise if he did that, though. Batters hit .210 off it and struck out 33.8% of the time against it in 2024. In 2025, they hit .125 off the sweeper. They struck out 35.8% of the time against it. It's something to look to in future outings.

Schmidt gets Witt to chase on a GROSS sweeper for the strikeout😳#Yankees pic.twitter.com/OpRgSWhx8w — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) October 10, 2024

Potential trade bait

You can never have too much pitching, and if there is one thing the 2026 Yankees understand full well, it's that pitching depth is paramount. It's how they navigated the season.

That said, Schmidt has one year left after this season. The Yankees may want to sell high on him if they don't plan on bringing him back. The rotation should be full again next year, and if they need pitching depth, they have Ryan Weathers and Will Warren.

This season could be a showcase of sorts for Schmidt. The veteran showing he can finish out the season could be a selling point in the winter.

Chances are, Schmidt won't be able to start next year anyway, and if he does, he won't have a full workload since he needs to build back up. The last time he pitched more than 150 innings was in 2023. That said, the Yankees could use this as an opportunity to deal an oft-injured pitcher and fill another area of need.

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