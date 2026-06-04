Aaron Judge's Latest Injury Helps Yankees Slugger's MVP Case

Sometimes less is more. For example, the less right fielder Aaron Judge plays for the Yankees, the more his value to the team grows.

Judge is batting with a rib cage injury that has been nagging him for days. On Wednesday night, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Judge would need "more imaging on 'more specific spots' in his right ribcage," according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Aaron Judge is being sent for more imaging on “more specific spots” in his right ribcage, Aaron Boone said.



“We just want clarity on exactly what we’re dealing with.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 4, 2026

Judge hit just .243 with five home runs in May, and things are looking even worse in June, with the seven-time MLB All-Star riding the pine the last two games. As a result, the Yankees have lost three of their last four games, sparking concern about a summer swoon.

There's no doubting that when healthy, Judge is a difference-maker. After all, he's the two-time reigning American League MVP and has won the award three of the last four years.

But if he misses time because of the injury, and if the club continues to slide backward, the more valuable Judge actually proves he is to the team's success. So even if he doesn't produce record-breaking stats like he's done in past seasons, Judge's worth could skyrocket and put him in line for a third straight MVP Award.

Judge 'not quite playing at an MVP level'

In MLB.com's latest AL MVP poll, Judge finished second to Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. But Judge actually got more first-place votes (10) than Houston's designated hitter (7).

"Whether Alvarez can indeed become a first-time MVP will largely depend on the performance of Judge, who has claimed the AL’s past two MVP Awards and three of the past four," MLB.com's Theo DeRose wrote.

"Judge has still been excellent with 17 homers and a .907 OPS, but compared to his usual standards -- he posted a 1.117 OPS from 2022-25 -- he’s not quite playing at an MVP level (arecently revealed bone bruise might explain that)," DeRosa added. "But for a hitter of Judge’s caliber, all it takes is one good hot streak."

Rice receives MVP votes

In a bit of a surprise, Yankees first baseman Ben Rice finished fourth in the poll after receiving four first-place votes.

"After a breakout 2025, Rice has taken just as big a leap in his third Major League season," DeRosa noted. "It’s been quite the year for Rice, who has emerged as a left-handed complement to Judge in the Yankees’ potent lineup.

"Will it be enough to surpass his teammate -- and stars like Alvarez and (Bobby) Witt -- in MVP voting, though? Only four of our voters projected Rice to claim the MVP Award at the end of 2026," DeRosa wrote.

Aaron Judge and Ben Rice both deserve MVP recognition for what they've done for the Yankees this season. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Rice and Judge are tied fourth in the majors with 17 home runs. But the first baseman's 1.042 OPS is second-best in MLB, behind only Alvarez (1.075).

Also receiving votes in the AL MVP poll were right-hander Cam Schlittler and outfielder Cody Bellinger. Schlittler leads the AL with a 1.89 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. Bellinger leads the Yankees with 3.4 WAR, based on the strength of his eight home runs, 40 RBIs and .843 OPS.

Yankees chasing history

As for Rice and Judge, they are trying to become the second set of teammates to each hit 50 home runs in the same season. Roger Maris (61) and Mickey Mantle (54) did that in 1961, when they finished 1-2 in MVP voting.

Should Judge win the MVP Award this year, he would join Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani (2023 AL, 2024 and 2025 NL) and Barry Bonds (2001-04) as the only players to win three consecutive MVPs.

Judge would also join Ohtani and Bonds as the only players in league history to win at least four MVP Awards. Ohtani also won the AL MVP in 2021, and Bonds won a record seven National League MVP Awards.

With history within arm's reach, all eyes will be on Judge when the Yankees' MVP returns from his injury.