3 Yankees Still on Thin Ice to Begin June

The calendar has flipped to June, and Yankees fans are hoping that manager Aaron Boone & Co. can avoid another infamous swoon.

After all, the Yankees are firing on all cylinders at the moment, sitting at 6-1 in their last seven games following series wins over the Royals and Athletics last week. The momentum needs to continue for New York to start June on a high note, especially with series against the American League Central-leading Guardians (x2) and the rival Blue Jays on the immediate horizon.

As great as the Yankees are playing lately, not everyone is doing their part to help foster success. Certain veterans are struggling to pull their weight, opening the door for Boone and general manager Brian Cashman to consider potential replacement options before June is over.

With that in mind, here are three Yankees who are on thin ice to begin the new month.

1. J.C. Escarra, C

Yankees catcher J.C. Escarra's bat has left much to be desired. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It isn't a secret that the Yankees haven't received much offense from their left-handed catching duo this season. Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra are both struggling to consistently hit the ball, and while New York at least has some reason to keep Wells around (his pitch-framing and chemistry with the pitching staff), it's growing harder to justify Escarra's spot on the roster.

The 31-year-old catcher is slashing .186/.246/.271 with seven RBIs and five walks without a home run in 21 games (59 at-bats) so far. His offensive performance worsened even more in May, as he only had three hits in his last nine outings (21 ABs), with each hit coming in a 4-3 win over the Royals on May 25. As for his work behind home plate, he ranks 34th when it comes to catcher framing runs, whereas Wells sits fourth (per Baseball Savant), showcasing the stark difference.

Escarra has recently toyed with the idea of hitting from the right side of the plate, but the Yankees can't bank on that being the ultimate solution to their catcher problem. One of Escarra or Wells will likely be upgraded before the trade deadline, and all signs point to it being the former—especially if he keeps going on lengthy hitting droughts.

2. David Bednar, RHP

David Bednar is another player who needs to do a lot to get off thin ice with the Yankees. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

A closing pitcher is one of the most important players on the roster, and Yankees fans know that well after they were graced by Mariano Rivera's legendary career. Unfortunately, David Bednar has been anything but a reliable close-out arm this season, giving New York every reason to bump him out of his current role.

Aside from 12 saves in 24 appearances, Bednar hasn't given Yankees fans much to cheer about. His 4.50 ERA is noticeably higher than last year's number (2.30), and he's already blown two saves while notching three losses. His performance only worsened last month, as he pitched to a 7.04 ERA in his last eight appearances, allowing six earned runs and two homers on nine hits with six walks issued in 7 2/3 innings.

Whether it's giving Camilo Doval a bigger opportunity, calling someone up, or trading for another arm, the Yankees must do something about their closer situation. Bednar could accelerate the process if he remains shaky as end-of-game support, leaving time to see how long it'll take for him to force New York's hand.

3. Tim Hill, LHP

Tim Hill's performance has been regressing lately. Can he turn things around? | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There was a time in the season when Tim Hill was among the Yankees' most reliable relievers. The 6-foot-4 lefty was hard to beat throughout the first two months of the campaign, notching eight holds as he pitched to a 1.37 ERA with eight strikeouts and three earned runs allowed in his first 23 appearances (19 2/3 innings)—a stretch where New York went 16-7 as a team.

It's a small sample size, but Hill's performance started to tail off towards the end of May. The Mission Hills, CA native has now surrendered seven earned runs, two homers, seven hits and three walks in his last four outings, resulting in a 23.63 ERA across 2 2/3 innings. He picked up his first blown save of the season during this slump, leaving fans to wonder if his best outings of the year are already behind him.

With Bednar already being a late-game question mark, the Yankees don't need Hill to become a headache, too. The bullpen already needs enough help as is, and having another unreliable arm will only make Cashman's life harder.

Hopefully, Hill's slump is a brief one, and he can return to form sooner rather than later. Otherwise, the Yankees will have another reliever who needs to be replaced.