Aaron Judge's Yankees Postseason Status Takes Confusing Turn

When Aaron Boone announced that Aaron Judge had a moderate calf strain, it seemed clear he'd miss at least the Wild Card series. It would have been the first time the New York Yankees would be without Judge in a postseason series since he became captain. Even in years when he missed a significant amount of time, Judge was always ready for October.

In the last 24 hours, things have changed around Judge. At least, according to Judge they have. He told ESPN's Jorge Castillo that hep plans to be ready for next week's series against Boston.

Judge further clarified his injury status after the Yankees' 9-2 drubbing of the Rays. It even felt like he took a shot at Boone in the process, wondering out loud to reporters why he used certain verbiage about his calf strain.

"Everybody's 'moderate' is a little different," Aaron Judge said, according to the Daily News' Gary Phillips. "I think your moderate is a little different than my moderate, and so on and so on. So I don't know why he used those words, but I'm trying to come back as soon as I can."

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) look out during batting practice before the game against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where the Yankees can go from here with Judge

The Yankees really can't get it right with the messaging around his injury. First they don't offer any updates. Now that they have, giving a clearer view of what the postseason could look like, their biggest star, Judge, doesn't seem happy with how open they are.

The best thing that could happen to the Yankees is that Judge is healthy enough to go. Having him in the lineup changes things, but if Judge isn't 100% and he aggravates that calf further, he's not only compromised the postseason, but there's also a chance that, if there is a season next year, he could do enough damage to himself in 2027.

It's a tricky situation, and you can almost bet the front office isn't thrilled with what they'll have to deal with publicly right now. Their captain is essentially going rogue from the messaging they have put out, and it's the kind of situation that won't go away overnight.

Either the Yankees will have to placate their star by throwing him into the Wild Card lineup, going against their own plan, or risk bruising his ego and sticking to what they intended. They'll have to choose between a bruised ego and that calf.

With a compromised Judge or not, the Yankees won't find it easy to complete their goal and finally win that 28th championship. The starting rotation looks ready to go, and Gerrit Cole was great in one of his final tune-up starts, but the lineup is the one thing with question marks. They'll go as far as their offense takes them.

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