An Xavier Edwards Trade Would Help Yankees in Multiple Ways

The New York Yankees are at a crossroads regarding second base. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is set to become a free agent this winter, and most reports indicate the Bronx Bombers will let him walk.

This may be a problem because even in a down year, Chisholm is arguably the best available player at his position on the open market. His combination of speed, power, and defense is rare and gives him both a high floor and ceiling. Yet the Yankees appear ready to move on based on financial demands, inconsistent production, and maybe attitude concerns.

Replacing Chisholm's talent won't be easy. While Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez will be available on the open market, they aren't particularly threatening on the basepaths like Chisholm. Both are also older than Chisholm, so it may be riskier and less sensible to give either Lowe or Arraez a long-term deal.

Fortunately, the trade market may have a solution. Based on the free-agent talent, the Miami Marlins could make second baseman Xavier Edwards available for the right price this offseason, and Joel Sherman of the New York Post recently revealed that the Yankees have "greatly liked" Edwards for years.

It would be an expensive trade for New York, but Edwards is the exact player the Yankees should be looking at when upgrading the roster.

The Yankees have “greatly liked” 2B Xavier Edwards of the Marlins according to Joel Sherman of the NY Post.



Edwards has multiple years of control remaining and would carry a high trade price tag, should the Yankees go after him?



.360 OBP | 103 wRC+ | 6 HR | 2.3 fWAR pic.twitter.com/gJ4P5mfA4s — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) October 14, 2026

Xavier Edwards is the Yankees' ideal table setter

The Yankees have lacked a good "table setter" in their 2026 lineup. While the batting order offered plenty of power, their collective on-base percentage was among the worst in the league and was exacerbated by the loss of Aaron Judge to injury. Even when New York successfully generated traffic on the bases, they would generate too many unproductive plate appearances (most notably striking out) that kill budding rallies.

That's why someone like Edwards would be a fantastic add, and it makes perfect sense why the Yankees have reportedly liked him for so long. A switch-hitting middle infielder, the 27-year-old makes up for a lack of power with outstanding control of the strike zone.

Edwards struck out just 83 times in 595 plate appearances while hitting .280 in 2026. But unlike other players with low strikeout rates, Edwards has very good plate discipline. He drew a career-high 68 walks and submitted a .360 on-base percentage alongside a 24.4% chase rate. That combination of bat-to-ball skills and plate discipline makes Edwards a very difficult out.

Xavier Edwards gives Miami the lead in the 7th!



The Marlins are looking for their fourth straight victory 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ShuvFEgfVS — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 25, 2026

Furthermore, Edwards can create chaos on the basepaths whenever he gets aboard. Over the past three seasons, he's swiped 79 bases in 95 attempts (83% success rate). In 2026, he stole 21 bases and was caught five times. The Yankees getting a good baserunner will be extremely important to replace Chisholm's production (41 stolen bases in 50 attempts in 2026), and Edwards checks that box.

The main concerns surrounding Edwards are his defense and non-existent power. After struggling immensely at shortstop, Edwards moved to second base in 2025 and looked great there (9 Outs Above Average, 7 Fielding Run Value, per Baseball Savant), only to regress in 2026 (-2 OAA, -1 FRV). The infielder also hit just six home runs and hadn't done it again since May 19, but that's not why the Yankees are keeping tabs on him.

A high price for a controllable player

All that said, a big obstacle stands between the Yankees and getting Edwards. It's his price in a trade. Edwards is under club control until 2030, which is especially valuable to cheaply run teams like the Marlins. As such, the Marlins would ask for similar controllable talent from the Bronx Bombers.

Sherman speculated that Anthony Volpe might need to be part of a package for Edwards, which would be difficult for the Yankees to swallow. Volpe seems to have a much clearer role with the Yankees after adjusting well to second base, while the improved offense he showed down the stretch is also a major sign of encouragement. Nonetheless, Edwards is far more proven as an offensive threat than Volpe.

On the flip side, the Yankees love acquiring players with multiple years of control even at less than ideal costs. They were willing to part with two top-15 prospects to get Heliot Ramos at the trade deadline because he won't hit free agency until 2030 (just like Edwards). If they're willing to give up that much for a player used mostly as a platoon bat, then surely the Yankees would be motivated to give up similar assets for a player who actually fills their needs.

The Yankees would need more than just Edwards to go all-in towards winning a championship. Third base is still a big problem, and they also need catcher and bullpen depth. But landing a young table-setter who provides Ben Rice and Aaron Judge with consistent RBI opportunities should be a priority for the Yankees this offseason. Edwards is an ideal option in that role.

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