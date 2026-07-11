Anthony Volpe's Trade Value for Yankees Is Higher Than Most Realize

A lot has been made about Anthony Volpe's defense. It was fair to have some concerns over the New York Yankees starting him, and while he isn't perfect, the version of him at the position this season is much different than last year.

For one, Volpe is probably healthy, and with that shoulder problem out of the way, he's playing a cleaner brand of baseball with his glove. There's more value to Volpe than the consensus of fans will give him credit for, and defense is the main reason why.

The best example of his improved defense came late at night in the Nation's capital. Though, it was a moment that was easy to miss. Toward the end of that game against the Washington Nationals, with New York down by a run still, CJ Abrams hit a hot shot that went directly to Volpe. The ball screamed off his bat at 106.5 MPH.

Volpe got on his knees and fielded it cleanly. He made the easy throw to Paul Goldschmidt for the first out in the bottom of the eighth, making David Bednar's life easy. It does feel like last year, a play like that was something fans would have to hold their breath for.

While Volpe's bat is still far from what anybody hoped, it's his defense in 2026 that could make him an intriguing trade candidate for a team in the thick of things. Volpe is still just 25 years old and won't be a free agent until 2029.

The metrics support Anthony Volpe as a good shorstop in 2026

For anybody in the market for a glove-first shortstop, the defensive metrics certainly support his claim that he can be capable of filling that role. This season, Volpe is a 93rd-percentile defender at short with 6 Outs Above Average to his name.

It was the opposite last year, when he was playing hurt. Volpe had a -6 OAA and was in the 8th percentile defensively. Volpe will never have a cannon for an arm, and that just might be something a team would have to live with, but his ability to get to balls has vastly improved, and he hasn't even played a full season.

Hudson Valley Renegades infielder George Lombard Jr. is interviewed during media day on April 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there's a way for the Yankees to improve their squad without leaving their minor league depth in ruins, moving Volpe can be one way to make that happen. It's clear that the organization is high on George Lombard Jr., and he is the shortstop of the future, so it's not like losing Volpe would have them feeling like they have a hole at short.

Trading Volpe is something the Yankees should feel comfortable doing, even if it seems like this has been a three-year love affair between the organization and player that many on the outside don't quite understand.