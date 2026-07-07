Yankees Can't Be Fooled into Thinking Jose Caballero Is Solution at Shortstop

The New York Yankees closed the gap on the first-place Tampa Bay Rays on Monday with their 5-1 win at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The team will take the field Tuesday just three games back in the American League East after showing signs of snapping their summer slump.

A big reason why is the play of shortstop Jose Caballero, who went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs on Monday.

That production comes at a time when the club is desperate for offense and for consistency on the left side of the infield.

Searching for an answer at shortstop

If Derek Jeter is the gold standard for shortstops, Caballero is iron pyrite. Also known as fool's gold. And that's why general manager Brian Cashman must continue his search for the club's shortstop of the future.

Look, we all know the Yankees had high hopes for Anthony Volpe. And he certainly had his opportunities. But it's pretty clear at this point that Volpe is not the answer.

What Caballero offers

When the Yankees completed a trade with the Rays before the 2025 trade deadline for Caballero, he was seen as a nice utility piece, with a below-average bat and above-average speed. He led the majors in 2025 with 49 stolen bases and topped the AL in 2024 with 44 swipes.

He had four at-bats during the 2025 postseason, but with Volpe starting the season on the injured list after having shoulder surgery, Caballero was given the keys to the kingdom. And while he didn't exactly 'Wally Pipp' Volpe, Caballero has impressed this season.

New York Yankees left fielder José Caballero (72) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old, who can play all around the infield, has already set a new career high this year with 10 home runs and has stolen 20 bases. Caballero's .711 OPS is also a personal best.

Water finds its own level

But a deeper dive reveals a player who is performing well above average, and at some point, water finds its own level.

Caballero is a lifetime .232 hitter with a.668 OPS. This season, his .288 BABIP is 26th among MLB shortstops. Volpe is 13th at .319.

In addition, Caballero, despite his elite speed, has grounded into eight double plays this year. The only shortstop with more GIDPs is Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts (10). And while Caballero ranks second among shortstops with those 20 stolen bases, he also is tied for third in caught stealing after being thrown out seven times.

Jun 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees left fielder José Caballero (72) reacts at the dugout after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Baseball Savant, Caballero has an average exit velocity of 84.2 mph. That's 27th among all shortstops. He's also 27th in hard-hit balls, with just 50 of those reaching 95 mph. This isn't to say Caballero isn't a bad player. But it does show he is not a diamond in the rough.

Over the last 15 games, Caballero is hitting just .186 with a .618 OPS. And likely his production won't increase much during the stretch run. He's a lifetime .224 hitter after the All-Star break, according to FanGraphs.

Trade deadline options for shortstop

Yes, Caballero is a quality major-league player. And yes, he brings value to the Yankees' roster. But he's not the long-term solution at shortstop. Cashman would be wise to spend the weeks leading up to the Aug. 3 trade deadline exploring a deal for Washington Nationals star CJ Abrams, who is tied for second among all shortstops with 19 home runs and leads the way with 64 RBIs.

Aug 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits a game tying RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

If Abrams is too rich for Cashman's blood, the Yankees can consider a deal for Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. Either player would be a worthy successor to New York's storied history at shortstop.

But the Yankees can't afford to head into the postseason thinking Caballero is the answer. The club's short-term and long-term futures depend on Cashman fixing the gaping hole at shortstop.