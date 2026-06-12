Aroldis Chapman's Absurd Apology Demand Is Enough for Yankees to Avoid a Reunion

The Yankees' search for bullpen help will remain one of their top storylines heading into the Aug. 3 trade deadline. A plethora of relievers' names have been thrown out as potential solutions to the Yankees' problem, including one veteran hurler who knows the Big Apple well: Aroldis Chapman.

With the Red Sox severely under .500 and only a 2027 conditional-mutual option remaining on his contract, Chapman is an obvious trade candidate before the deadline. The eight-time MLB All-Star—with three of those nods coming in New York—has pitched to an absurd 0.46 ERA and 13 saves in 20 relief outings (19 2/3 innings) with Boston, which is the type of performance enough to grab a World Series-hungry club's attention.

Aroldis Chapman demands apology from Brian Cashman for 2022 ALDS incident

Although the Yankees may have been open to a reunion under the right circumstances, any possibility of running things back was likely thrown out the window on Thursday. In an interview with ESPN's Enrique Rojas, Chapman made it clear that he wants an apology from New York general manager Brian Cashman if he's ever going to be traded back to the Bronx.

Si Yankees me quiere, Brian Cashman debería disculparse, Aroldis Chapmanhttps://t.co/SsWkWlFT1l — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) June 11, 2026

Chapman is seeking an apology for an incident that occurred during the 2022 postseason. The heat-throwing lefty was left off the Yankees' American League Division Series roster after missing a workout due to a trip to Miami. The situation sealed Chapman's fate. However, he's now saying that "he received permission from the team to go to" South Beach and that Cashman "should apologize first" if a trade back to New York is to happen.

Although Chapman is well within his right to believe what he wants, the last thing the Yankees need to do is apologize to him, let alone facilitate a trade with the Red Sox to bring him back to NYC.

Yankees shouldn't say sorry or consider a trade for Chapman

It'd be one thing if the Yankees evidently wronged Chapman, but the two-time AL Reliever of the Year's lack of proof makes this nothing more than a 'he said, she said' situation. Based on what's known, though, New York's former reliever is far from justified in his demands.

For starters, Chapman should've known the risk that came with a trip to Miami at the most crucial time of the Yankees' campaign. They needed him to be working out with the team so that they could all be on the same page for the postseason run. Even if he "received permission," he never should've requested the time away if it meant distracting from the club's playoff aspirations—perfectly summed up in Cashman's response at the time.

You've got to be all in at this time of year, and it’s disappointing. We have people here who are competing and dying to be on this roster, fighting to be on this roster. Even though those decisions haven’t been made yet, (Chapman) chose to be absent. Brian Cashman, Yankees GM

Chapman is a great pitcher, but his reputation as a teammate deserved to come under fire at the time. It's hard to imagine his personality has changed much in the four or so years he's spent away from the Yankees, and the last thing the team needs is a massive disruption while gunning for the World Series.

Even though there are fond memories of him in a Yankees uniform, a reunion with Aroldis Chapman would do more harm than good. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Also, imagine the fallout if Cashman apologizes—whether justified or not—and trades for Chapman, only for the latter's performance to fall off a cliff. It'd cause an even bigger distraction, especially if Chapman's attitude problems reemerge, potentially torpedoing one of the franchise's most promising seasons in a long time. That's without even mentioning the potential overpayment the Yankees would need to convince the Red Sox to keep him in the AL East.

No one can take away what Chapman did on the mound during his time in New York, but some things are better left in the past.

The fallout from a forced apology isn't worth it if it means killing the immaculate vibes that the Yankees continue to build into the summer. They're better off focusing on adding new faces to help with their goals rather than an old one who's clearly still holding a grudge.