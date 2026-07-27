It's Time for Yankees to Shop Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones Before Trade Deadline

Brian Cashman is on the clock. The Yankees general manager is staring at the Aug. 3 trade deadline with three of his top sluggers on the injured list: right fielder Aaron Judge, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and center fielder Cody Bellinger.

As a result, New York needs to shift its deadline game plan. Instead of focusing on finding a catcher and pitching help, Cashman needs to upgrade the outfield. And quickly.

That's because it's becoming quite evident that former top prospects Spencer Jones and Jasson Domínguez just aren't ready for prime time in the Bronx.

Domínguez, Jones are not ready for prime time

This is the fourth big-league season for "The Martian." And so far, the 23-year-old Dominguez has done nothing to show he's capable of living up to expectations. He's hitting just .226 this season with a .654 OPS and six home runs in 45 games.

Jones is back in the big leagues with Bellinger being sidelined by a strained hamstring. And the 25-year-old slugger has yet to flash the form that made him a minor-league phenom. In 32 MLB games this season, Jones is hitting .224 with a .677 OPS, two home runs and 35 strikeouts.

Yes, both outfielders could still have long and productive big-league careers. But the Yankees don't have the luxury of time. Fans are hungry for the club's first World Series title since 2009. And the window with Judge and ace Gerrit Cole is closing.

If the Yankees want to survive the injuries to their former MVPs, counting on Jones and Dominguez to step up won't get it done.

Outfielder trade options

The good thing is, Cashman doesn't have to sell the farm to upgrade the outfield for the stretch run. Sure, three-time All-Star Byron Buxton would look good in pinstripes. But the Twins no doubt will demand multiple top prospects in return.

Instead, the Yankees GM should focus on more reasonably priced trade targets so he can save his top prospects for a blockbuster deal. Think Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman and Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

"Yankees may seek a righty hitting OF but seem leery about Luis Robert Jr. after his injury troubles. Some other possibilities (if available): Lane Thomas, Spencer Steer, Jo Adell, Jorge Soler, George Springer," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.

Steer away from Steer?

"Cincinnati’s Spencer Steer is interesting, but the Yankees see his shaky outfield play as a detriment," the New York Post's Joel Sherman wrote Saturday.

On top of that, Steer left Sunday's 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals with right wrist pain. Steer will reportedly be heading to the injured list and "miss significant time", per ESPN's Buster Olney

Jul 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Spencer Steer (7) is checked on by Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) and training staff during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He didn’t fight me to come out of that game,” Reds manager Terry Francona said of Steer, according to MLB.com's Jeff Jones. “That makes me nervous. We’ll get him looked at, we’ll get him imaged, and then they’re setting up an appointment with the hand specialist.”

With Steer banged up, the Yankees will need to turn their attention to other trade options in the outfield.

Royalty in the Bronx?

One option could be 30-year-old Lane Thomas, who has 10 home runs and a .727 OPS this season with the Kansas City Royals. He shouldn't cost the Yankees much since he will be a free agent after the season.

"He can play all three outfield positions and, more importantly, rakes against left-handed pitching," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote last week.

Jul 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Lane Thomas (15) hits a home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder next door

In addition to Lane Thomas, the Yankees could inquire about New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Robert's resume impresses. He has an All-Star appearance, a Silver Slugger Award, and a Gold Glove Award. But he hasn't hit above .224 in three seasons and is three years removed from his 38 home-run campaign in 2023.

"Enter Robert, who has spent practically the entire season on the injured list with a lumbar disc herniation," Bowden wrote last week. "The Mets just reinstated him from the IL, and if he plays well over the next 10 days, it might be worth it. He’s still only 28, and he has a club option on his deal if he were to play well down the stretch."

Head for the mountains

Finally, another name to keep in mind is Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy.

The 28-year-old has career highs this season in home runs (10), RBI (58) and OPS (.842). McCarthy also is on pace for his fourth season with at least 20 stolen bases.

Jul 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy (31) hits an RBI double in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even better, McCarthy is cost-controlled since he still has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining.

Look, we know Cashman will be a busy man as the trade deadline approaches. It's clear that if he wants to inject a little offense into the lineup, several outfielders on the market offer more to the club than Jones and Dominguez.

It's time for the general manager to make a deal that offers the Yankees their best chance of returning to the Fall Classic. And that means perhaps moving on from the young outfielders and flipping them as part of a bigger deadline deal.