Carlos Lagrange's 1st Triple-A Save Adds New Layer to Potential Yankees Call-Up Timeline

The future in the Bronx is bright, as the Yankees' prospect pipeline is filled with promising up-and-comers. Some look like future MLB All-Stars while others are diamonds in the rough, needing the right development to reach that next level.

Right-handed flame-thrower Carlos Lagrange falls into the former category, as he currently ranks No. 4 in the Yankees' system and No. 71 in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline.

The 23-year-old Dominican pitcher was projected to be a starter one day; however, the Yankees changed course there earlier this month when they moved Lagrange to the bullpen. With a cannon arm that consistently surpasses 100 mph on the radar gone, it was an experiment worth considering as the bullpen remains one of New York's top concerns before August's MLB trade deadline.

Lagrange's recent relief outings have been getting shorter; a good sign for his development. His trajectory took another positive turn on Thursday, when he recorded his first-career professional save in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 6-4 win over Indianapolis.

Carlos Lagrange ... the closer 👀



The @Yankees' No. 4 prospect tops 101.5 mph twice and locks down his first save as a pro for the Triple-A @swbrailriders: pic.twitter.com/DKmD5BoE3w — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 26, 2026

Hitting 101.5 mph twice, per MLB Pipeline, Lagrange locked things down for the RailRiders by striking out two of the six batters he faced. Additionally, 15 of the 22 pitches he threw were called for strikes (68.2%), which is up from the rate he averaged in the three previous outings (64.2%, 61-of-95).

After Thursday's save, it's clear that Lagrange is feeling more comfortable as a reliever with each passing appearance. Assuming that his development maintains the same trajectory, it's safe to say that his Yankees call-up might be right around the corner.

Potential call-up after All-Star Game makes most sense for Carlos Lagrange

One of the biggest steps towards getting Lagrange into the Yankees bullpen has been lowering his pitch and innings count. The 6-foot-7 right-hander averaged 49.7 pitches across 9 2/3 innings in his first three games out of Scranton's bullpen, with each appearance lasting at least two frames. Although he impressively amassed 15 strikeouts along the way, his three earned runs on six hits and a trio of walks left something to be desired.

Since June 18, though, Lagrange has given the RailRiders shorter performances while remaining effective. He hasn't exceeded 1 2/3 innings in his last three outings (four innings total), striking out four batters while only issuing three hits and as many walks without any earned runs. His average pitch count is 25.3 during that stretch, almost half as many as his first three relief opportunities.

Carlos Lagrange has looked more comfortable in relief with each passing outing, sparking optimism for his future in the Yankees' bullpen. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Eight games isn't the biggest sample size, but it's enough to shed light on Lagrange's outlook. Taking his recent performances into account, I could see him being promoted to the Yankees' bullpen once the mid-July MLB All-Star Break is over.

While New York could call him up now, it makes sense to let him continue building confidence. The Yankees only have four series remaining after their ongoing battle with the Red Sox before the action is paused, and the last thing the club would want is for Lagrange to start off hot, only for the break to cool him off.

Waiting until after the All-Star festivities not only gives Lagrange more time to thrive in his new venture, but it would also allow the Yankees to get their pitching affairs in order first. Max Fried and Clarke Schmidt's looming returns will shake things up and force movement, so manager Aaron Boone would likely appreciate any extra time he can get to design the best plan. Pitchers will be kicked out of town to make room, with guys like Camilo Doval and Ryan Yarbrough serving as top candidates.

The Yankees will be hungry to solidify their status as World Series contenders in the season's second half, which is the perfect time for Carlos Lagrange—starving to reach the majors—to enter the mix. His arm looks more MLB-ready with every appearance he makes, making it likely that a Scranton-New York trip will be in the cards for him next month.