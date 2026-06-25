3 Unranked Yankees Prospects With Rising Outlooks: Garrett Martin's Monster June Leads the Way

The 2026 MLB season might not always be perfect, but the Yankees have plenty to be presently proud of. They've been in the mix of top American League clubs since Opening Day, with the likes of Cam Schlittler and Ben Rice cementing their statuses as household names, and veterans like Paul Goldschmidt continue to fend off Father Time for a little bit longer.

Simultaneously, the Yankees should be excited about the organization's future. It won't be much longer before top prospects like George Lombard Jr. and Carlos Lagrange are playing meaningful innings in pinstripes, as some of the next wave of Bronx Bombers—Spencer Jones and Jasson Domínguez—already attempt to do so.

There are also some prospects flying under the radar, unranked on MLB Pipeline, yet also have promising outlooks. With that in mind, here are three unranked Yankees prospects who are starting to make noise in the farm system.

1. Garrett Martin, OF (Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre)

With the Yankees' outfield missing Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham, a potential Garrett Martin promotion is on some fans' minds.

A former Oklahoma State Cowboy, Martin is a talented outfield prospect who's steadily improved his performance over the last year. The future Yankee hopeful made his Double-A Somerset debut in 2025 and played to mixed results, amassing 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, 28 walks, 20 stolen bases, but finishing with an underwhelming .222/.292/.389 slash line.

Fast forward to 2026, and Martin has taken a massive step forward. He batted .270 with a .911 OPS, career-high 21 HRs, 54 RBIs, 26 walks, and 17 stolen bases in 63 games (259 at-bats) with the Patriots before being promoted to the RailRiders in Triple-A on Saturday. But even with the change of scenery, the hot streak hasn't stopped.

Including Wednesday's 8-6 loss to Indianapolis, Martin is now slashing .389/.389/.944 with three HRs, nine RBIs, and a walk in his first four outings with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He's now hit home runs in three consecutive games, giving him eight HRs and 20 RBIs in 20 games across the two minor-league levels this month.

Garrett Martin looks ready for an OF run in the majors. He’s hit a double (near HR) and home run today. pic.twitter.com/XFWBpNcTm2 — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) June 24, 2026

Martin's outlook is only getting brighter by the day. If that continues, the Yankees might have no choice but to give him a shot in the outfield soon.

Earliest potential MLB debut: 2026

2. Ben Grable, RHP (Double-A Somerset)

The Yankees' bullpen has also been a hot topic this season (for all the wrong reasons), which is why Ben Grable's development should catch fans' eyes.

The 2025 11th-round draft pick has only been in the system for around a year and is already showing promise. The Northwestern product only needed six games—pitching to a 1.17 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings—with High-A Hudson Valley before he was catapulted to Somerset in April. That can be a daunting situation for some, but not the 24-year-old righty.

Ben Grable tallies 2⃣ strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning to send us to the tenth inning! pic.twitter.com/sJZaF6e2o9 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 18, 2026

Since reaching Double-A, Grable's ERA has risen to 3.57, but that isn't awful. His WHIP is a solid 0.849, and he's averaging 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings through 17 appearances. He's also yet to allow an earned run in 6 2/3 innings (six games) this month—including only one earned run allowed in his last nine games, all while limiting opposing batters to a .050/.208/.050 slash line.

He might not have a chance to crack the Yankees' bullpen this season, but Grable at least looks like he could be a promising relief arm down the line.

Earliest potential MLB debut: 2027

3. Cole Gabrielson, OF

The Yankees' top-30 prospect list is light on up-and-coming outfielders, with only three players listed at the position. That's why what Cole Gabrielson has done this season is noteworthy.

Since the start of the 2026 baseball season, the former USC Trojan has played in three minor-league levels: starting in High-A before being promoted to Double-A and Triple-A in May and June, respectively. His production has been solid across the board, tallying three home runs, eight RBIs, 23 walks, and 12 stolen bases while slashing .260/.393/.374 in 47 games (123 ABs).

June has been Gabrielson's best month, with season-high marks in home runs (two), batting average (.286), slugging percentage (.452), and total bases (19) in 12 games—fewer than April (13) and May (20). He's off to a slow start with the RailRiders; however, he did draw two walks in five plate appearances on Wednesday, which is a good sign.

Gabrielson is a work in progress, sure, but it's also clear that progress is being made. He might be a few years away from serious call-up consideration, and that's okay. The fact that he's getting better by the month is exciting enough, and could potentially lead to a world where he's one of the Yankees' top-30 prospects when spring training rolls around.