Carlos Lagrange's Electric Return Could Create Outside Chance for Yankees Debut

One of the New York Yankees' brightest young arms made his return to the mound on Wednesday - and he didn't disappoint.

Carlos Lagrange, who hadn't pitched since June 28 due to a right capsular sprain, was activated and utilized by the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday. Taking the hill in the sixth inning against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Yankees' No. 4 prospect pitched a scoreless frame and struck out a pair of batters.

The most impressive part of the right-hander's outing was the velocity on his fastball, which reached triple digits four times and topped out at 102 mph despite missing over two months. Each of his first three pitches was over 100 mph, and after allowing a double to his second batter, Lagrange stranded the runner with consecutive punchouts, the first of which came on another triple-digit heater.

Carlos Lagrange dials it up to 102.1 mph in his first appearance since June 28 ⛽️



The @Yankees' No. 4 prospect averaged 100.3 with his fastball as he fanned a pair in a scoreless frame for the Triple-A @swbrailriders. pic.twitter.com/r1BYhTe5Ea — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 16, 2026

Outside of a poor outing on June 28 that saw him allow five runs in two-thirds of an inning, which preceded his shoulder injury, Lagrange has allowed just three earned runs in 14.2 relief innings (1.84 ERA) while striking out 21 batters.

Before Lagrange landed on the shelf, the Yankees were temporarily converting him from a starter to a reliever. The organization has gone on record believing that Lagrange's long-term future is as a starting pitcher. But they felt his electric stuff, which includes a cutter, sweeper, and changeup to complement the four-seamer, could create a significant X-factor out of a talented but tired bullpen late in the year.

Can Carlos Lagrange make his MLB debut in 2026?

The capsular strain ultimately threw a wrench into the Yankees' 2026 plans for Lagrange, and the organization sees the chances of him contributing this year as a long shot. Or at least, this was the mindset of Brian Cashman and pitching coach Matt Blake.

Regarding manager Aaron Boone, he isn't ruling out Lagrange being called up to make his MLB debut before the end of the year (h/t Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News). Granted, there are only 10 regular-season games remaining, and Lagrange is not on the 40-man roster, so the Yankees would need to take advantage of a loophole regarding injury replacements.

In mid-August, Matt Blake said there was "an outside chance" of Carlos Lagrange being an option for the #Yankees this season, "but I don't think we're counting on it necessarily."



Brian Cashman said before the All-Star break it would be a "close call" if Lagrange could help this… https://t.co/VyGwuw4zUQ — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) September 4, 2026

Besides freeing up a spot on the 40-man roster for Lagrange, the Yankees would need him to directly replace a pitcher who was on the injured list on September 1. If the Yankees are able to do this, it is up to the Commissioner's Office to accept a petition for Lagrange's inclusion on the postseason roster.

While the Yankees are still largely thinking about the big picture for Lagrange, his stuff still looked utterly dominant on Wednesday and should give even MLB veterans fits. With uncertainty surrounding the 2027 season and this year being one of the Yankees' best opportunities to win a World Series, promoting Lagrange could be a high-risk, high-reward move that fortifies the bullpen.

Who Lagrange should replace on the Yankees' roster

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees would need to DFA, trade, release, or place a player on the 60-day IL. The optimal move would be to DFA reliever Bradley Hanner, a journeyman minor leaguer who's pitched fairly well in Triple-A (2.44 ERA) but struggled immensely in his first taste of MLB action (11.81 ERA and four home runs allowed in 5.1 innings).

After that, the Yankees would need Lagrange to take the place of a pitcher who has been on the IL — 15-day or 60-day since September 1 — and on the IL for the minimum time required for activation.

The three Yankees pitchers on the IL right now are Kervin Castro, Fernando Cruz, and Ryan Weathers. With Weathers expected to return in time and contribute in the postseason, and with Castro not having served the 60-day minimum, Lagrange would need to replace Cruz despite his recent efforts to return. Last week, Cruz told reporters that he is forgoing surgery for a partially torn UCL, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

This is undoubtedly a risky maneuver given Lagrange's own injury, the intent to use him as a starter long-term, and his lack of experience at the MLB level. But if he contributes to a bullpen that plays a key role in a World Series championship, it will all be worth it.

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